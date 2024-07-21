Damen Cuts First Steel on Four Full Electric Ferries for BC Ferries

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has celebrated a milestone moment for maritime sustainability at its Romanian yard, Damen Shipyards Galati. On 16 July, the yard cut first steel on the first two of four, fully electric Island Class Ferries that it is building for Canada-based BC Ferries. The ferries will be the first fully electric vessels to operate in the company’s fleet.

Operating with battery packs with the capacity to supply the power train with 2,000 kilowatt-hour of electricity, the vessels will carry up to 47 vehicles and 390 passengers.

Complete maritime solution

As a complete maritime solutions provider, Damen will also supply BC Ferries with the required charging towers. The ferries will recharge efficiently during (dis)embarkation of passengers, using renewable electricity.

The vessels are based on Damen’s double-ended RoRo 8113 E3 model. The design features Damen’s in-house quality label E3, standing for Environmentally Friendly, Efficient in Operation and Economically Viable.

Growing Damen ferry fleet

The commonality of the design offers BC Ferries a number of advantages. Amongst these is the increasing standardisation and interoperability of the fleet, which makes deployment and training of crew more efficient. The ferries will take the number of Damen vessels in the BC Ferries fleet to ten. Representing BC Ferries at the steel cutting ceremony were Project Program Manager David Tolman and Executive Director Shipbuilding Ed Hooper, who said, “These vessels represent a significant advancement in our fleet renewal efforts, aligning with our strategic vision for operational excellence and sustainability. The start of construction brings us one step closer to realising the benefits these vessels will bring to our customers and the communities that rely on us to get them where they need to go.”

Mark Vermeulen, Damen’s Managing Director Offshore & Specialised Vessels, said, “We are thankful for the trust that BC ferries has shown to Damen with this new contract for another four vessels. Damen has already built six vessels with hybrid propulsion for BC ferries. This project with full electric vessels is a step towards zero emissions ferries for the future – an achievement aligned with the sustainability goals of both BC Ferries and Damen.”

Superior travel experience

BC Ferries is committed to delivering a superior travel experience while upholding its responsibility to the environment. The organisation is supporting British Columbia’s CleanBC goals and aims to reduce emissions by 10,000 tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030. Damen has set itself the goal to become the most sustainable maritime solutions provider.

The ferries will operate services connecting Nanaimo with Gabriola Island, and Campbell River with Quadra Island. They are scheduled to commence operations by 2027.