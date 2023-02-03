Damen & Compagnie Maritime Monegasque Sign 2 Year FCS 7011 Contract

Damen Shipyards Group and Compagnie Maritime Monégasque (CMM) have recently announced a two-year offshore support contract for Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 Aqua Helix. The vessel will transport personnel to and from offshore platforms in support of an oil & gas decommissioning project. Aqua Helix arrived in Brazil on 26 th January, where she was welcomed with a ceremony at Pier Mauá in Rio de Janeiro.



Robin Segaar, Sales Manager at Damen said, “During the design phase of the FCS 7011, we considered the Brazilian market a strong fit for this vessel, due to its geography and concentration of offshore assets. We’re very pleased, therefore, to have this opportunity to demonstrate the potential of Aqua Helix in this prime location of offshore activity.”



CMM is a market leader in Fast Offshore Support vessels and operates a fleet of Damen Sea Axe fast oil spill response vessels in Brazil. This has given the company confidence in the suitability of the FCS 7011 vessel’s Sea Axe bow for operations in the region. Christophe Vancauwenbergh, CEO at CMM said, “We are very pleased with the Sea Axe’s performance in Brazilian waters. It has proven to reduce slamming and fuel consumption significantly at high speeds, while increasing safety and comfort onboard.”



Both Damen and CMM are committed to providing safe, reliable and sustainable offshore logistics solutions. An essential component in Aqua Helix’s arsenal is her Ampelmann S-type motion compensated walkway. This energy-efficient system, designed specifically for lightweight vessels such as the FCS 7011, allows a continual flow of personnel to and from the offshore platform in safety and comfort, making transfer as easy as crossing the street.



Aqua Helix also features a VEEM Gyrostabilizer which reduces roll motions up to 70%, working alongside the vessel’s (retractable) bow thrusters, ensures outstanding DP performance.



The vessel offers a viable and safe alternative to surfer and helicopter transfers. Her ability to transport up to 122 passengers at a time over greater distances offers optimal cost-efficiency.



As may be expected, the vessel is fast, too. Thanks in part to her lightweight, aluminium construction, she can sail at speeds of up to 40 knots.



Aqua Helix is anticipated to commence work in the coming weeks.

