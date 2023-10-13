Damen & ABB to Supply Integrated Power & Distribution System for Frigates

[By: Damen Naval]

Damen Naval has chosen ABB to supply its Onboard DC Grid™ integrated power and distribution system to the new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates. The Vlissingen-based shipbuilder is building four state-of-the-art frigates, two for the Royal Netherlands Navy and two for the Belgian navy. It is the second collaboration between Damen Naval and ABB; in early 2022, the Norwegian division of company was contracted for the F126 Frigate project for the German Navy.



"It is a testament to the positive cooperation between our two companies and the quality of their systems that we have now also signed an agreement for the ASW project," explains Joop Noordijk, ASWF Project Director at Damen Naval. "ABB's Onboard DC Grid™ provides the operational efficiency and sustainability that the Dutch and Belgian navies demand from their new frigates." The ASW Frigates will replace the current generation of Karel Doorman-class Multipurpose frigates and can be deployed for multiple tasks. The emphasis will be on anti-submarine warfare, and they will be designed to sail as quietly as possible to avoid detection by submarines as much as possible. ABBs Onboard DC Grid™ is a versatile and flexible electrical distribution system. For the ASW Frigates, the system will include energy storage, transformers, motors and generators, and enables reduced emissions and an increased operational range. The system has been ruggedized for naval operations in harsh environments and conditions.



“Securing a second order with Damen Naval is a clear indicator that the shipyard – and the naval market in general – has full confidence in the ability of Onboard DC Grid™ to facilitate the highly demanding operations of military vessels,” said Sindre Satre, Business Line Manager, ABB Coast Guard & Navy. “ABB is uniquely positioned to support navies in their efforts to enhance the operational performance and reduce the environmental impact of their ships in line with the requirements of the IMO.”



The first ASW Frigate is expected to be delivered by Damen Naval in 2028.

