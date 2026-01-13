Dalian Shipbuilding's Wind-Assisted LNG Carrier Secures Bureau Veritas AiP

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC) has unveiled a new generation of decarbonization-focused vessel designs, including a wind-assisted 175,000 m³ LNG carrier that has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV). The endorsement confirms the technical feasibility and regulatory readiness of integrating wind-assisted propulsion into mainstream LNG carrier operations.

Developed by DSIC, the wind-assisted LNG carrier introduces an integrated solution combining LNG dual-fuel propulsion with sail-assisted technology, offering a practical and cost-controlled upgrade pathway for the global fleet of 175,000 m³ LNG carriers. The concept is designed to deliver improved energy efficiency while maintaining operational reliability and ease of maintenance.

The vessel is equipped with three next-generation foldable wing sails based on proprietary technology. Manufactured using lightweight composite materials, the sails feature independent folding and rotation functions. An intelligent monitoring and control system continuously collects route-specific wind data and automatically adjusts sail angles in real time, ensuring optimal performance across different operating conditions.

On typical trading routes, the design is expected to achieve more than a 5% reduction in overall energy consumption and cut annual CO? emissions by approximately 2,900 tons. The resulting Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is projected to be around 58% below the baseline, supporting compliance with the IMO’s greenhouse gas reduction strategy while enhancing long-term asset value and competitiveness for shipowners.

As part of the AiP process, BV carried out targeted assessments covering structural strength, material durability, and operational safety to confirm the design’s suitability for demanding ocean-going LNG transport. The review also verified the technical feasibility of the vessel’s energy-efficiency objectives against the latest IMO standards.

The AiP marks another step in the long-standing cooperation between BV and DSIC in advancing low-carbon ship innovation. Building on previous collaboration in LNG carriers and alternative-energy vessels, both parties continue to support the transition of green ship concepts from design to commercial application, contributing to the sustainable development of LNG shipping.