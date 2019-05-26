Dacon Rescue Equipment Adds New Rescue Baskets to its Range

By MarEx 2019-05-26 18:48:01

We are pleased to announce that Dacon Rescue Equipment has reached a three-company-cooperation with RLS -Rettungstechnologie GmbH & Lebenshilfe Werkstatt Hildesheim e.V., for the innovative Rescue Star® Rescue Basket. Dacon will be responsible for worldwide sales and marketing of the Rescue Star®, which will be available directly from Dacon AS in Norway, as well as through Dacon distributors worldwide.

The Rescue Star® is a versatile rescue system designed for casualty rescue from the sea. Due to its innovative folding design, the product is easy to deploy and requires little space for storage. With its folded size of only Ø 69cm it facilitates use of rescue basket on almost any vessel with a crane fitted.

With the introduction of the Rescue Star®, Dacon now offers a range of Rescue Baskets accommodating from two to eight persons, depending on model chosen, including Dacon Rescue Baskets RB-250 & RB-300 models, already used throughout the world.

A model of the Rescue Star® will be displayed at the upcoming Nor-Shipping event at Lillestrøm, June 4-7.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.