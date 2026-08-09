CYTUR Presents Shipboard Equipment Cybersecurity Research at DEF CON 34

Tugs & Salvage

A series of Ukrainian drone strikes on two cargo ships off Novorossiysk left eight injured and one dead, according to local media in Turkey. The victim was the cook on the first vessel to be hit, was rescued by the second vessel, then was killed in a later strike on the second vessel. On August 18, the Turkish-owned, San Marino-flagged freighter Necibe (IMO 9548732) came under attack by Ukrainian drones while loading wheat off Tuapse. The 18 crewmembers abandoned ship...