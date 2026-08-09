CYTUR Presents Shipboard Equipment Cybersecurity Research at DEF CON 34
CYTUR's research highlights cybersecurity risks in shipboard equipment at DEF CON 34.
[By CYTUR]
Our research team presented findings on a shipboard equipment cybersecurity risk at the Maritime Hacking Village Creator Stage of DEF CON 34, one of the world's largest hacking and security conferences, held in Las Vegas on August 7 local time.
The research examines a structural risk in which trusted equipment can become a pathway for supply chain attacks.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.