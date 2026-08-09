162
Views

CYTUR Presents Shipboard Equipment Cybersecurity Research at DEF CON 34

CYTUR's research highlights cybersecurity risks in shipboard equipment at DEF CON 34.

CYTUR Presents Shipboard Equipment Cybersecurity Research at DEF CON 34

Published Aug 9, 2026 2:58 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By CYTUR]

Our research team presented findings on a shipboard equipment cybersecurity risk at the Maritime Hacking Village Creator Stage of DEF CON 34, one of the world's largest hacking and security conferences, held in Las Vegas on August 7 local time.
The research examines a structural risk in which trusted equipment can become a pathway for supply chain attacks.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.