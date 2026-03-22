CSM Energy Marks Milestone for Next-Gen Onshore and Offshore Wind Vessel

[By: CSM Energy]

CSM Energy has marked a significant milestone in the development of the next generation of onshore and offshore wind service vessels, following a strategic project workshop and the successful steel cutting of the C-CSOV (Commissioning Service Operation Vessel) JOULE.

CSM Energy, part of Columbia Group, recently hosted the workshop in Limassol, Cyprus, which brought together key project partners including Deutsche Offshore, Schoeller Holdings, CSM Energy (CSME), CSM Cyprus (CSM CY), and Columbia Signature.

The workshop provided an important platform for collaboration and technical alignment as partners reviewed critical aspects of the next-generation vessel, designed to set new standards for the offshore wind sector. Discussions focused on the vessel’s design and specifications, chartering requirements, preparations for the new build phase, and planning for the eventual delivery of the vessel.

The sessions reinforced the strong cooperation between the participating organisations and ensured that all stakeholders remain aligned as the project progresses.

Following the workshop, the project reached a significant construction milestone with partners taking part in a steel-cutting ceremony for the C-CSOV DO JOULE vessel, taking place at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard in China.

The ceremony marked the official start of construction for the vessel and was attended by representatives from the shipyard, SDARI, SALT Ship Design, the classification society, Deutsche Offshore, MOL, and members of the project supervision team. This milestone represents a key step forward in the development of the C-CSOV DO JOULE and reflects the continued commitment of all partners to delivering a high-quality vessel that meets the project’s technical and operational requirements.

Managing Director of CSM Energy, Kyriakos Tsangaris said: “The successful completion of our workshop demonstrates the strong collaboration between all project partners as we move forward with the development of the C-CSOV DO JOULE.

“The steel cutting milestone marks the official start of construction and represents an important step towards delivering a high-quality, next-generation vessel that will support the growing onshore and offshore energy sector. We are proud to work alongside our partners and the shipyard team to bring this project to fruition.”

The C-CSOV DO JOULE vessel will be used to support commissioning of new offshore wind farms, transport and accommodate offshore technicians, provide maintenance and service operations, and enable the safe transfer of personnel and equipment to turbines and offshore platforms. It is due for delivery in 2027.