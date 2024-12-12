CryoVac Secures AiP from DNV for LH2 Containment Design for Ships

[By: CryoVac]

Norwegian shipping technology company CryoVac has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from classification society DNV for its vacuum insulation system for liquid hydrogen (LH2) – thereby bringing shipping of LH2 one step closer to realization.

“The AiP is an important milestone for CryoVac in bringing our vacuum insulation system to the market and start engaging with shipowners and ship designers that wish to become frontrunners within shipping of liquid hydrogen,” says Aage Bjørn Andersen, CEO of CryoVac.

Solves LH2 transport challenges CryoVac’s solution is based on cryogenic hydrogen storage, which involves cooling hydrogen to extremely low temperatures (around −253°C). A significant challenge is to maintain this temperature.

Another challenge with transporting liquid hydrogen at such low temperature is that it can lead to embrittlement of steel, which in turn can result in loss of tensile strength, flexibility and fracture toughness.

To solve these problems, Norway-based CryoVac has developed the world’s first LH2 containment design that uses prismatic tanks for ship transport of liquid hydrogen, where its proprietary CryoPan hexagonal vacuum insulation panel plays a key role. The CryoVac approach comprises an externally insulated IMO Type B-inspired self-supporting prismatic tank positioned in an inert and insulated hold. CryoPan vacuum insulation panels are then welded together and applied to both the tank as well as the hold surfaces.

“Our hexagonal vacuum panels are welded together into continuous surfaces and configured to form a hybrid insulation system allowing simple prismatic tanks to be applied for LH2 carriage. This provides efficient insulation with very low boil-off rate, without challenging the integrity of the steel,” adds Aage Bjørn Andersen.

DNV AiP

CryoVac has received Approval in Principle (AiP) by DNV for its vacuum insulation system for LH2. The AiP means that the system has been assessed by DNV and found to comply with the current rules of the class society and applicable statutory regulations. Further, it confirms that the design is feasible and that no significant obstacles exist to prevent it from being realized.

Trond Berntzen, Head of Department, Gas Technology, Piping & Safety, DNV Maritime, said: "It is exciting to see solutions such as the one developed by CryoVac, which provides an innovative approach to storing and transporting liquid hydrogen. As a knowledge organization, there is nothing better than collaborating on such innovative development projects and helping to ensure these solutions can be safely implemented and applied." DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry

Next step: 45,000 cbm LH2 carrier

The CryoVac containment system is developed for optimal volume utilization and modular versatility allowing for a range of cargo capacities based on a core tank/ hold arrangement.

The next step for CryoVac is to develop a 45.000 cbm, long-haul LH2 carrier comprising three cargo holds each holding a 15.000 cbm tank. To achieve this, CryoVac will continue to collaborate with DNV into the General Approval for Ship Application (GASA). The intention is that the vessel will both transport liquid hydrogen and run on hydrogen, enabling zero-emission shipping.

“There is a lot of interest worldwide for a safe and cost-efficient solution for shipping of liquid hydrogen. This is the technology gap we are aiming to fill. We will going forward be entering into dialogue with shipowners and hydrogen producers that share the ambition of realizing a global supply chain for liquid hydrogen,” concludes Aage Bjørn Andersen.

CryoVac is headquartered at Vikersund, located approximately one hour outside Oslo, Norway. The company also has offices in Drammen and Lillestrøm in Norway.