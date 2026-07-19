Cruise Lines Donate Pennies from Alaska-Bound Ships to Ketchikan Scouts

[By Holland America Line]

After counting, rolling and transporting hundreds of pounds of pennies from six Holland America Line and six Princess Cruises ships sailing in Alaska, the two cruise lines donated $5,000 in coins and a cash donation to Scouting America Troop 4 and Troop 2004 during a community event in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Friday, July 10. The initiative gives new purpose to excess shipboard pennies, transforming them into funding for local Scouts while celebrating both cruise lines' longstanding relationship with Alaska port communities.

With the penny no longer minted but remaining legal tender, the July 10 donation was the culmination of a resourceful effort to collect the coins on board from different departments like Guest Services, the Casino and the Finance Department. The shipboard teams, shoreside employees and community partners in Ketchikan worked together to channel thousands of pennies into new resources for local youth in one of Alaska's most-visited cruise destinations.

“What began as a practical challenge aboard our ships became a unique opportunity to create something positive for a community that has welcomed our guests for generations,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president of the Alaska operations of Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. “We’re proud to partner with the Ketchikan Scouts and help turn thousands of pennies into resources that will support leadership development, service and future opportunities for local youth.”

Crew members aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam, which have been sailing Alaska all summer, worked together to collect, count and prepare nearly 1,000 pounds of pennies for donation. In the days leading up to the event, the coins were offloaded from the ships in Ketchikan with the help of local partners before being presented to the Scouts.

Holland America Line was joined in the effort by sister brand Princess Cruises, which also contributed pennies collected from six of its ships sailing in Alaska: Discovery Princess, Star Princess, Ruby Princess, Royal Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess. Together, the two cruise lines pooled thousands of coins for the Ketchikan-based Scouting America troops, turning spare change into funding for local youth programs.

During Friday's donation event, Scout leaders and troop members gathered in Ketchikan to receive the coins. The funds will support local scouting activities and provide additional resources for future programs and community service initiatives.

“The Scouts participating in our program today will become tomorrow's community leaders, business owners, first responders and volunteers,” said Jim Meiresonne, scoutmaster of Troop 4. “Support from partners like Holland America Line and Princess Cruises helps us provide experiences that build leadership, responsibility and a commitment to service. This generosity will help ensure today's Scouts have the tools and experiences they need to become tomorrow's leaders.”

Troops 4 and 2004 are an active part of the Ketchikan community, creating opportunities for young people to challenge themselves through outdoor adventures, leadership experiences and community service. The donation from Holland America Line and Princess Cruises will help support upcoming troop activities, service projects and scouting experiences, providing resources that allow local youth to continue building skills, serving their community and creating lasting memories.

Supporting Alaska Communities for 80 Years

The penny donation is the most recent example of Holland America Line's investment in Alaska and the communities that help make the region a leading travel destination. As the cruise line approaches its 80th year exploring Alaska, it continues to support the state through investments in its Denali operations, including a $70-million expansion project scheduled for completion in 2027, and through charitable partnerships that benefit Alaska communities.

Through its On Deck for a Cause onboard fundraising walks, Holland America Line has raised funds for Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska's parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands, and for American Legion Post 3 in Ketchikan, which was founded in 1919 and serves local veterans, their families and the broader community as it raises funds to rebuild after a devastating fire in 2023.

