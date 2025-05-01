Crowley’s Newest LNG-Powered Containership Makes Maiden Voyage to JAXPORT

[By: JAXPORT]

Today, the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), a global leader in the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a clean marine fuel, welcomed the maiden voyage of Quetzal, Crowley’s newest LNG-powered containership. With capacity for up to 1,400 20-foot container equivalent units (TEUs), Quetzal provides more cargo capacity than the company’s vessels previously used in the Central American and Caribbean trade with the U.S. and is fueled by lower-emission LNG.

Quetzal is the first of Crowley’s new Avance Class (“advance” in English) of ships—which consists of four new vessels suited to transport perishable goods like food and pharmaceuticals, as well as retail products, apparel, breakbulk cargo and other essential items. The ships, joining the Crowley fleet during 2025, are equipped with 300 refrigerated container unit plugs and will serve Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic with the U.S.

Quetzal will primarily operate in Crowley’s Central North American Zone service calling JAXPORT. Eagle LNG will provide LNG fuel for the vessels from its on-dock fueling station operating at Crowley’s terminal at JAXPORT. Two of the Avance Class ships will regularly call on JAXPORT with others expected to serve the port periodically.

Today, JAXPORT CEO Eric Green presented Crowley Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley a commemorative plaque to celebrate Quetzal’s maiden voyage to Jacksonville.

“Quetzal advances Crowley’s commitment to leveraging LNG as a reliable and ample marine fuel solution as the maritime industry increases its environmental efficiency,” said Tom Crowley. “With the addition of Quetzal and its sister ships, we are expanding our capabilities for our customers while forging ahead in our transition to reach lower emissions. We appreciate the collaboration by JAXPORT to help us reach this milestone.”

“We are proud of our long-time partnership with Crowley as they continue making investments that strengthen Jacksonville’s position as a leader in global trade and the use of LNG as a clean marine fuel,” said Eric Green. “This vessel and its sister ship provide added capacity to grow our connections to Central America and further build on our diversification of business in key markets.”

In addition to Quetzal and the forthcoming Avance vessels, Crowley operates two LNG-powered combination container/roll-on and roll-off (ConRo) ships serving Puerto Rico at JAXPORT. Twice a week, each of these vessels, Taíno, and El Coquí, carry dry and refrigerated containers and vehicles between Jacksonville and San Juan.