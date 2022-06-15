Cox Marine to Highlight Development of Next-Gen Hydrogen Solutions

Image courtesy of Cox Marine

[By: Cox Marine]

CXO300 manufacturer is also showcasing its ground-breaking diesel outboard with UK distributor Berthon on Berths VA30/31/32, with demos available on a Cox-powered RIB

Demonstrating its commitment to meeting the challenges of reducing worldwide CO2 emissions, Cox Marine will provide insight into the development of useable hydrogen-based marine propulsion systems at this year’s Seawork International.

James Eatwell, Head of Research and Development, Cox Marine, will present at Get Set to Workboat 2050 on behalf of SHAPE UK as part of a line-up of expert speakers in a session entitled ‘Hydrogen & Clean Growth Opportunities’.

British diesel technology innovator Cox Marine is partnering with SHAPE UK (Shipping, Hydrogen & Port Ecosystems UK), a consortium looking to transition Portsmouth International Port into the UK’s first zero-emissions maritime hub. As part of this project, Cox is working with the University of Brighton to convert one of the company’s CXO300 diesel outboard engines to operate as a dual fuel hydrogen engine and to demonstrate the engine operating in the port environment. The conversion and demonstration form part of the wider SHAPE UK project which aims to demonstrate an achievable modular green hydrogen generation system within Portsmouth International Port (PIP).

During his presentation, James will reveal technical aspects of the vessel and engine refit and some of the challenges which Cox have had to overcome. He will outline: the aims and objectives of the hydrogen-diesel outboard work package; the implementation of the hydrogen system in practice, as part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition; the barriers, infrastructure and regulatory considerations that will enable port managers to install a “Green Hydrogen” generation and storage system within the port; the future opportunities for zero emission workboat engines and a zero emission port.

James Eatwell said: “Hydrogen represents a highly promising option for the reduction of marine CO2 emissions, so I am excited to join the Seawork session to discuss the SHAPE UK project. The maritime sector as a whole and Cox in particular, recognise the need to make a positive contribution to the significant challenges of reducing worldwide CO2 emissions.”

Chaired and moderated by Andy Page of Chartwell Marine, Session 5 of Get Set For Workboat 2050 spotlighting ‘Hydrogen & Clean Growth opportunities - Is there a place for hydrogen in the decarbonisation roadmap for the workboat sector?’ takes place on 21 June between 10am and 11am. Sign up for the session here.

Berthon on Berths VA30/31/32

Also at this year’s Seawork International, Cox Marine will be highlighting the high-performance CXO300 diesel outboard with UK & Ireland distributor Berthon.

As a heavy-duty diesel-powered outboard engine, the CXO300 brings a long-awaited single fuel alternative to the global commercial workboat market. It offers the benefits of using diesel, such as fuel efficiency and safety, with the cost reducing benefits of operating an outboard.

A commercially rated diesel-powered outboard engine, the CXO300 bring reduced maintenance and haul-out costs to commercial workboat users, reducing disruption to the vessel’s operation. The CXO300 offers 30% better range and 30% better CO2 emissions, compared to the leading gasoline 300hp outboards, with 650Nm of torque. All this enables the craft to move more weight more efficiently and in a more controlled and smooth manner.

On display at Seawork, Cox engines will be fitted to three different boats, including the Ribco Seafarer 36 with twin Cox CXO300s which are nearing 500 engine hours of usage, and the ABP Southampton patrol RIB with a single Cox CXO300.

Berthon will also be running sea trials via an online booking system all day throughout Seawork on its 8.8m demo RIB with single CXO300, enabling operators and boat builders to experience the quiet power of the Cox diesel outboard in real life.

