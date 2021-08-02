Cox Marine Takes Action to Overcome Supply Chain Delays

Cox Marine has brought the production of the PTT (power, tilt and trim) in-house to maintain the highest standards and keep up with demand for the CXO300 diesel outboard engine

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine began production of the CXO300 in May 2020 and has seen demand grow strongly for this high-performance diesel outboard engine. However, the pandemic has had a significant impact upon the British diesel manufacturer’s supply chain – particularly the delivery of the major component, the PTT (power, tilt and trim) system. To resolve this, Cox Marine has taken the strategic decision to bring the production of the PTT in-house to its headquarters, located in Shoreham-By-Sea, UK. This enables Cox to keep the production of all sub-assemblies in-house, thereby ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout the build process of the CXO300 diesel outboard.

The PTT line has been designed using the most rigorous quality-control processes, matching those of the central CXO300 production line where the powerhead and transmission are built. A ‘no fault forward’ philosophy ensures minimal assembly error and a streamlined approach to deliver the highest levels of quality. To ensure effective management of the line, Cox has employed five new production staff.

Designed in-house by Cox, the PTT is built to handle extreme conditions and is a major component of the CXO300, integral to the delivery of its market-leading performance and efficiency.

Hugh Hudleston, Head of Sales, Cox Powertrain, commented: “The pandemic has clearly had a long-term effect on the global supply chain, and this has also affected the marine market. The decision to bring the PTT line in-house is a very positive step for Cox as a business as it allows us to maintain control and keep up with the demand of the 300hp diesel outboard engine, while also minimising the potential for supply delays.”

