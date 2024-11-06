Costis Frangoulis Recognized as the 2024 International Member of the Year

[By: International Propeller Club]

Costis Frangoulis, Founder of Franman, President of the Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus, and 1st Vice-President of the International Propeller Club, was awarded the title of the 2024 International Propeller Club Member of the Year. The award was presented at the organization’s annual convention held in Tampa, Florida US, on October 25th.

This award recognizes his dedication and contribution to the shipping industry, through his leadership of Franman, as well as his impactful role as President of the Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus and Vice-President of the International Propeller Club.

Costis Frangoulis founded Franman in 1991, introducing successfully the “one- stop-shop” philosophy to the Greek shipping market. Over the years, the company has served thousands of vessels and shipping companies, building significant partnerships across the globe.

Additionally, in his role as President of the Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus, since 2019, he has led the Club to remarkable growth, while also contributing significantly to the International Propeller organization, as his Vice-President since 2020.

During the convention, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis, was also awarded the title of Maritime Person of the Year 2024. Furthermore, the Propeller Club, Port of Chicago, received the 2024 Propeller Club of the Year award.