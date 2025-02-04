Corvus ESS Will Power the World’s First Fully Electric Offshore Vessel

[By Corvus Energy]

Corvus Energy, the leading supplier of zero emission solutions for the offshore and marine industry, is proud to announce that it will deliver a mega-size battery system for the first fully electric offshore vessel ever to be built.

The vessel is an electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV) that will be constructed by Armon shipyard in Spain for the UK-based shipowner Bibby Marine Ltd.

World`s first of its kind

Corvus Energy will supply its Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) delivering close to 25MWh of power for the vessel. It will be the largest LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery system ever delivered to a maritime project.

“A fully electric offshore vessel is something the industry has been working towards for a long time and marks a major milestone in offshore vessel operations," said Pål Ove Husoy, VP Sales at Corvus Energy.

“This eCSOV will be the first offshore vessel that can operate fully electric for a full day and will set a new standard for future offshore vessels. The unique system design incorporating both battery power and dual-fuel methanol engines will significantly reduce carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency while providing the reliability and performance needed for demanding offshore wind and renewable operations.”

Unique and optimized power distribution system

Corvus Energy has been cooperating closely with the shipowner, designer and integrator to dimension and optimize the system design. Unlike conventional hybrid systems, the vessel will utilize its large battery pack as the primary power source, with engines running solely for charging at a constant, optimized load that maximizes efficiency, extends battery lifespan and significantly reduces emissions. The innovative DC grid architecture further enhances overall system performance by minimizing energy losses and ensuring seamless power distribution. Additionally, offshore charging capabilities will enable simultaneous battery charging while maintaining DP for station-keeping, representing an industry first in the SOV market.

Accelerating the path to net zero

Gavin Forward, New Build Director at Bibby Marine, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Corvus on this pioneering eCSOV project, setting a new benchmark for sustainable offshore operations and driving the future of zero-emission vessel technology."

He added that Bibby Marine selected Corvus Energy "for its proven track record in delivering complex vessel projects, while the LFP battery chemistry was chosen for its alignment with our eCSOV’s operational profile, offering enhanced safety, longevity and reliability for a project that promises to accelerate the path to net-zero for the maritime sector."

Equipment from Corvus Energy will be delivered to the shipyard in 2026, and the vessel is scheduled for operation in 2027 supporting the commissioning and operation of windfarms.

