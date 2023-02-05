Core Power Holds Conference on "New Nuclear for Maritime" on Feb. 9

Shipping is one of the world's most fiercely competitive markets, serving more than 80% of global trade.Now, we must produce less waste and emissions, but we must also remain economically competitive.New Nuclear is the only 'True Zero Emission' technology which can replace fossil fuels. The global push for a 'just energy transition', will come down to the matters of energy density and energy efficiency.Nuclear fuel from Uranium, contains 80million MJ per kg, the equivalent of 22 million MW hours per ton of fuel.

For easy comparison, that is roughly 4 million times more energy per ton of fuel than the proposed alternatives.Nuclear is also THE safest despatchable energy source we have in the world today, despite widespread belief to the contrary.To demonstrate the viability of New Nuclear for Maritime, we will need evidence of safety functions and systems so that we can always ensure safe and secure operations even when a marine accident occurs.

Join us 'in-person' on the 9th February 2023 in Singapore at the very first Asian symposium on this important topic.

The day's program will open with some expansive scene-setting and global perspectives from our opening keynote speaker , and members of the CORE POWER team. This will be followed by a technology briefing and, later, an update on the ever-developing regulatory landscape, together with our guest panellists and additional speakers.We will then break out into three different interactive workstreams to complete the program. Delegates will also be able to come together for extensive networking in social interludes both during and after the event.

Learn about how "New Nuclear" can power offshore energy and ocean transportation to a clean and economically competitive future.

