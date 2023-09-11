CORE POWER Adds US Heavyweights to Global Advisory Board

Left to right: Richard G. Kidd IV, Ms. Amy Roma, Admiral John Richardson, and Rear Admiral (Upper Half, O-8, ret.) Joe Servidio

Maritime nuclear technology company CORE POWER has boosted its Global Advisory Board with four new high-calibre appointments based in the United States, bringing a diverse and important set of skills and knowledge to the group.



The four new Advisory Board members will assist CORE POWER in developing the US market for marine nuclear.

Admiral John Richardson served 37 years in the U.S. Navy, completing his service as the Chief of Naval Operations, the top officer in the Navy. Since retirement, he has joined the boards of several major corporations and works in leader development. While in the Navy, Richardson served in the submarine force. He commanded the attack submarine USS HONOLULU in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for which he was awarded the Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale Inspirational Leadership Award. He went on to command at every level of the Navy.



Richardson served as the Director of Naval Reactors from 2012 until 2015. After Naval Reactors, he served as the 31st Chief of Naval Operations, the most senior office in the Navy, from 2015 until August 2019. Richardson retired from the Navy in August 2019. Since leaving the Navy, Richardson has joined the Board of Directors for The Boeing Company, Constellation Energy Corporation, and BWX Technologies. He also serves on the Boards of the Center for New American Security, the Navy League of the United States, and is a Senior Advisor to the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.



Richardson graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in physics. He also holds master’s degrees in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and a master’s degree in national security strategy from the National War College.

Richard G. Kidd IV has an extensive background spanning more than 31 years in Federal service, and has excelled in various roles, including Senior Executive Service appointments within four federal agencies and the White House. Additionally, he has been an international civil servant with over five years of work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations World Food Programme.

Over the past fifteen years, Richard's professional focus has been directed toward the advancement of the clean energy transition. In his most recent capacity as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Security, he provided strategic guidance and comprehensive oversight to the Department's initiatives encompassing energy resilience, climate change adaptation and environmental stewardship.

Richard’s responsibilities included strategic planning and prioritization for military construction funds exceeding $630 million, dedicated to enhancing installation energy resilience. He also directed $40 million in research and development funding, propelling advancements in energy and environmental technologies. A steadfast advocate of nuclear power, Richard championed the merits of advanced nuclear solutions, recognizing their potential to enhance resilience and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Throughout his tenure, he consistently ensured that such solutions were integrated into the Department’s policies and investment decisions.

Ms. Amy Roma is a Partner and the Global Energy Practice Leader at leading international law firm Hogan Lovells. In her practice, Ms Roma advises clients on a wide range of legal, business, and policy matters involving the commercial nuclear industry. Ms. Roma’s broad experience across the commercial nuclear sector and innovative thinking makes her particularly adept at advising on “first of a kind” projects involving advanced fission and fusion. Ms. Roma has testified before the U.S. Congress several times on nuclear energy issues, and she serves on the U.S. Secretary of Commerce’s Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC). She began her legal career at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.



Ms. Roma has been recognized as one of the Top 10 most innovative lawyers in North America by the Financial Times and by the National Law Journal as one of the Top 50 “great minds impacting the crucial intersection of energy production and the environment."



Ms. Roma has also led a number of high impact pro bono humanitarian initiatives. Included among those, she leads the legal team to send the New England Patriots private team plane to China in March 2020 to pick up and donate nearly two million N95 masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. She also performs extensive pro bono work with refugees.

Rear Admiral (Upper Half, O-8, ret.) Joe Servidio has over four decades of maritime safety, security, environmental protection and response, and operational experience in the public and private sectors. He currently serves as a maritime advisor and consultant after having served as the Senior Vice President for Safety, Environmental, and Management Services with the Holland America Group, overseeing more than 40 cruise ships sailing around the world with Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, and P&O Australia Cruise Lines. With the Holland America Group he directed safety and environmental operations, Safety Management System and associated procedures, audits, and investigations, near misses and analytics programs.



Prior to joining the Holland America Group, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 35 years. His assignments included Deputy Commander of the Atlantic Area, directing Coast Guard domestic and international safety, security, and environmental response operations from the Rocky Mountains to the Middle East and Africa and as Commander of the Coast Guard 11 th District in Alameda, directing Coast Guard operations from California to Peru including interdiction and disaster response activities. He helped stand up the Department of Homeland Security’s Joint Task Force West (JTF-W), serving as the first Deputy Commander of the DHS Task Force charged with fostering collaboration and bringing inter-agency unity of effort along the Southwest Border and approaches, as well as Co-Commander of the JTF-W’s California Corridor and its land and maritime crossings. He also served as Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, directing commercial regulations and standards development, vessel and facility inspections and compliance, and U.S. marine transportation system requirements spanning safety, security, and environmental risks. He has led US delegations to the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations Contact Group, and a number of bi-lateral and multi- lateral international forums. He also served as the Vice President’s Special Advisor for Homeland Security and with the Air Force’s Chief of Staff’s Strategic Advisory Group in the Pentagon.



He has earned three Masters of Science degrees in National Resource Strategy, Mechanical Engineering, and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering along with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering. He is a licensed Professional Engineer.



“I am very proud to announce this impressive line-up of new members to our Global Advisory Board,” says Mikal Bøe, CEO and Founder of CORE POWER. “The Advisory Board brings extremely valuable experience and counsel for our leadership team as we grow our business in the United States and globally”.



The four new appointees join a strong line-up of experts already on the CORE POWER Global Advisory Board, which includes:

Prof Emeritus Wade Allison, of Oxford University, a world leading expert on radiation safety.

Dr Mamdouh El-Shanawany, previously head of nuclear safety at the IAEA and Member of the IAEA team awarded the 2005 “Nobel Prize for Peace”.

Mr. Motoko Ishii, former COO of Mitsubishi Corp., Ship Dept in Tokyo, Japan.

Mr. Henrik O. Madsen, former CEO of classification society DNV.

Mr. Rajesh Unni, the Founder and now retired CEO of Synergy Marine Group.

The Advisory Board is a source of competence and knowledge for CORE POWER in technical, regulatory, legal, and legislative matters.

