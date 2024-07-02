Consort Bunkers, ClassNK, Yanmar, & Taiko Sign Memorandum of Understanding

[By: ClassNK]

Consort Bunkers Pte. Ltd., ClassNK, Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Corporation Pte Ltd, and Taiko Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate towards introduction of more bunkering ships capable of handling alternative fuels.

Singapore-based Consort Bunkers placed an order with COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Guandong) Co.,Ltd. to construct four 7,999 DWT IMO Type 2 tankers, ready for biofuel and methanol bunkering. Incorporating their previous orders, a total of 13 biofuel/methanol bunkering tankers totaling over 90,000 DWT will join Consort’s fleet. ClassNK has been providing surveys and audits, Yanmar Asia has been providing main engines and generator engines, and Taiko Asia has been supplying cargo pumps package and various pumps package in engine room and pump room of the majority of Consort Bunkers’ fleet for more than a decade. Consort Bunkers has appointed them to take on the same role for this upcoming multi-fuel bunkering ships project.

The parties have signed an MOU for the cooperation and partnership regarding this upcoming project and also for the future projects including alternative fuels bunkering vessels. Under the MOU, all parties agreed to leverage their good relationship and respective expertise to complete Consort's fleet renewal and expansion project, including new fuel bunkering vessels, and to contribute to regional and global implementation of alternative fuel use.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. S. K. Yeo, Director/General Manager, Consort Bunkers said, “Establishing infrastructure capable of refueling alternative fuels is essential for realizing decarbonization of ships. Our biofuel and methanol bunkering tankers reflect our commitment to respond to growing needs in this field quickly and sufficiently. Under the trusted partner ClassNK, Yanmar Asia, and Taiko Asia, we will continue increasing our engagement to offer any necessary bunkering options for the industry.”

Mr. Yasushi Seto, Regional Manager of Southeast Asia and Oceania, ClassNK said, “We are honored to strengthen the good and long relationship among the parties, and we are excited to have the opportunity to be involved in the supply chain for advancing the decarbonization of maritime transportation.”