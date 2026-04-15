Consilium Safety Group Reinforces Industry Leadership Through Acquisition

[By: Consilium Safety Group]

Consilium Safety Group, a global leader in fire, flame and gas safety solutions, has acquired all assets and intellectual property related to Insplorion AB's hydrogen sensor technology business. The acquisition marks a significant step in Consilium's strategy to lead the development of advanced gas safety solutions for marine, critical infrastructure and energy-related applications.

The growing demand for hydrogen as an alternative to fossil energy has created a need for reliable, certified safety solutions for hydrogen handling and detection. Through this acquisition, Consilium gains a unique technology portfolio and expertise in groundbreaking hydrogen detection technology, enabling Consilium to take an industry-leading position in this field.

"For us, this is a strategic investment in the safety of tomorrow. With a sophisticated sensor technology and a capable team, that we are delighted to partner up with, we are now stepping straight to the forefront of hydrogen detection and strengthening our position as an industry pioneer," says Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, President and CEO, Consilium Safety Group.

The acquisition was conditional upon approval from an extraordinary general meeting of Insplorion AB, which was obtained at the meeting held on April 13.

Insplorion's hydrogen sensor NPS-P2 is a product with documented performance in demanding environments, and the acquisition includes an ongoing certification process that opens the door to the marine sector and regulated industrial environments globally. Consilium is well positioned to take over this process and accelerate the path to full-scale commercialisation of the product, leveraging its established global distribution network and recognised brand in the safety industry.