Conrad Shipyard Receives Shipbuilders Annual Excellence in Safety Awards

[By: Conrad Industries]

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) today announced Conrad Shipyard received both SCA’s 2023 “Excellence in Safety” and “Improvement in Safety” awards for the 2023 calendar year. SCA, the national trade association representing the U.S. shipyard industry, honors shipbuilding and repair facilities with annual safety awards for the enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention.

Through proactive approaches and dedication to improving the safety of employees, Conrad Shipyard is one of 18 shipyards to receive awards for its continued advancement of employee safety in the shipyard industry.

“The safety of all employees is the top priority, fundamental to our values and central to the success and sustainability of our industry,” said Matthew Paxton, President of SCA. “We’re proud to recognize Conrad Shipyard and its hardworking men and women for upholding the shipyard industry’s reputation and their commitment to advancing safety. Conrad Shipyard efforts make our industry an example for other industries to follow.”

“The achievement of these two awards, in two consecutive years, is attributable our dedicated and hardworking men and women and their daily commitment to our “Safety First” culture. Our safety culture is designed to provide a safe environment in which our employees have an instrumental role for their own safety and for the safety of their co-workers. We are committed to the safety of our workforce and will continue to focus on our goal of zero incidents that cause harm to our people or the environment.” said Johnny Conrad, Chairman and CEO of Conrad Industries.

The shipbuilding industry continues to see a decrease in recordable injuries year after year, demonstrating a sharp downward trend over the past decade. This commitment to safety has allowed U.S. shipyards to adapt and address the obstacles that arose throughout the year while continuing operations.

SCA member companies are eligible for a Safety Award by submitting the SCA Injury & Illness survey for all four quarters, have zero fatalities in a single year, and either have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average or if the yard reduces its year-on-year TRIR by 10 percent or more.