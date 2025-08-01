Commander Gen. Randall Reed, USAF, to Headline Maritime Security Conference

[By: New York Council Navy League of the United States]

New York Council Navy League of the United States will hold the fourth annual New York Maritime Security Conference on October 23 at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. James Spear, President of the New York Council Navy, previews the event, “This year’s theme is Restoring American Maritime Dominance, and we’re excited for our speakers and panelists to explore the role the U.S.-flag Merchant Marine and the U.S. maritime transportation industry as a whole will play in this crucial effort to strengthen national security and economic prosperity.”

General Randall Reed is the 15th Commander of U.S. Transportation Command and a four-star general in the U.S. Air Force. He will provide keynote remarks. This year’s special lunchtime session will include a talk by authors of Returning from Ebb Tide: Renewing the United States Commercial Maritime Industry and all attendees will receive a copy of the book. Commented Council President Spear, “We are excited to continue these important conversations promoting a robust maritime presence across government, military and industry in support of our economy and the freedom of our waters.” Planned panel topics for the day-long conference include SHIPS for America Act and Maritime Action Plan updates, Evolution of Federal Maritime Infrastructure, Financing the Restoration, Cyber Resilience at Sea, and more.

In addition to New York Council hosting the event, conference sponsors providing expertise and underwriting include Transportation Institute, American Maritime Congress, Fiserv and Maritime Executive.

More information on the conference, including individual registration, group ticket discounts and sponsorship opportunities, can be found at https://www.nymaritimesecurityconference.org/.

More information on the New York Council Navy League can be found at https://www.nynavyleague.org/.