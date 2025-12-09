Columbia Group Expects Growth as More Owners Shift Operations to the UAE

[By: Columbia Group]

Columbia Group anticipates a period of strong expansion as an increasing number of international shipowners look to scale up and relocate operations to the UAE - reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic maritime hubs.

Xanthos Kyriacou, Middle East Regional Managing Director at Columbia Group, said momentum across the region has never been stronger. “The progress of Columbia Group in the Middle East over the past year has been exceptional,” he noted. “The successful launch of Noatum CSM earlier this year, which attracted international attendance, marked a major milestone and we are seeing significant interest from owners and partners who recognise the UAE as a strategic base for high-quality ship management and maritime services.”

The newly launched Noatum CSM is a ship management venture formed by Schoeller-owned Columbia Group and Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group. The company has already commenced operations and is managing 34 vessels under full technical management. In addition to overseeing the growing AD Ports Group fleet, owned by subsidiary Noatum Maritime, Noatum CSM is actively targeting third-party tonnage as it builds a stronger commercial footprint across the region.

Mr. Kyriacou added: “The appetite from shipowners relocating to or expanding within Dubai is clear, and we are well positioned to support that shift with deep expertise, strong partnerships and a rapidly growing presence.”

Digitalisation is also playing a key role in Columbia Group’s growth trajectory. Columbia’s suite of smart solutions, particularly the OneLink platform, continues to gain traction among owners seeking more transparent, data-driven fleet performance.

In addition, Columbia Group is engaged in a significant consultancy project in Qatar, further strengthening its regional portfolio and demonstrating the Group’s ability to support complex maritime ventures across the Gulf. In Saudi Arabia, Its recent visit to KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) reinforced the importance of linking education, research, and industry. In joint collaboration, they are equipping the RV Thuwal II, soon to be the most advanced research vessel in the Arabian Gulf, with next-generation smart systems and training Saudi seafarers to become the future leaders of maritime research. This collaboration directly supports Vision 2030.

Mr. Kyriacou acknowledged that rapid expansion also brings challenges: “Every market has its nuances, and adapting to local cultures and regulatory frameworks is essential. But our biggest achievement so far is securing the agreement that established NoatumCSM. It is a testament to the trust placed in Columbia Group and to the potential we see in this region.”

With strong foundations, rising demand, and the backing of major regional partners, Columbia Group expects its Middle East operations to accelerate further in 2026, supporting the UAE’s ambitions as a global centre for maritime excellence.