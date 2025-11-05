139
Colonna’s Shipyard Opens New Trades Training Building In Norfolk

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc.
(L-R): Reanna Gallegos, Production Manager CSI, Waterfront Operations, U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R–Va.), Kevin Callis, CSI, Outside Machine Shop Foreman, Kenny Caudle, CSI Pipe Shop Foreman, U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott (D–Va.), Jordan Webb, CSI President

Published Nov 5, 2025 12:09 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc.]

Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc., celebrated the opening of its new Trades Training Building last week, marking a major investment in workforce development and regional industry innovation. The project is part of Colonna’s ongoing commitment to reinvest in its facilities and people, following more than $150 million in infrastructure and workforce investments since 2016.

The new 9,000-square-foot facility, located on the company’s Norfolk campus, will serve as a dedicated space for hands-on training, safety instruction, and skill development for current employees and future apprentices.

“This new trades building isn’t just a structure — it’s a statement,” said Randall Crutchfield, Chairman and CEO of Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc. “It’s a visible investment in the skilled men and women who power our shipyard, our community, and our nation’s industrial base. Each beam, door, and crane represent a promise — that American craftsmanship and maritime strength will continue to thrive right here at home.”

The state-of-the-art facility includes an aircraft hangar–style door, a 10-ton bridge crane, dual jib cranes, reinforced concrete flooring, and industrial ventilation and safety systems. It also integrates fiber optic connectivity and high-voltage power systems to support modern ship repair and fabrication training needs.

Local and national leaders joined Colonna’s leadership, employees, and apprentices for the Oct. 31 ribbon-cutting ceremony, underscoring the shipyard’s continued role in supporting regional economic growth and maritime readiness.

 “Colonna’s Shipyard is instrumental to Hampton Roads’ ship repair industry, and I appreciate the many skilled trade workers here who play a vital role in our local maritime industrial base.” U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R–Va.)

