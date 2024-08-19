Coast Guard Foundation Activates Emergency Disaster Relief Program

[By: The Coast Guard Foundation]

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that its emergency disaster relief program is providing vital assistance to Coast Guard members and their families impacted by Hurricanes Beryl, Tropical Storm Debby, and glacial flooding in Juneau, Alaska. The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has already proven to be one of the most challenging in recent memory. Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 1 storm, made landfall in Texas, bringing with it catastrophic winds, flooding and widespread destruction. Shortly after, Tropical Storm Debby followed, bringing damaging wind, heavy rains and flooding to multiple states on the East Coast, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Then, just last week, a glacial dam burst releasing floodwaters that damaged more than 100 homes in Alaska.

In response to these natural disasters, the Coast Guard Foundation has activated its emergency disaster relief program to provide immediate assistance to Coast Guard members who have been directly affected. The program offers a financial grant to help cover the costs of basic essentials, home repairs, replacement of household goods, temporary housing and emergency travel, and insurance deductibles.

Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the dedication and resilience of Coast Guard members during this difficult time.

“Our Coast Guard members are always there for us in times of disaster, often putting their own lives at risk to protect others,” said Ludwig. “Now, it’s our turn to be there for them. The Coast Guard Foundation’s emergency disaster relief program is designed to provide the critical support these heroes need as they work to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, Tropical Storm Debby and other natural disasters.”

The Coast Guard Foundation invites individuals, corporations and community organizations to support service members in need by making a donation to the Coast Guard Foundation. Every contribution, large and small, makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have given so much to protect our nation.

To apply for assistance, visit coastguardfoundation.org/ emergency-relief-grant.

To support the Coast Guard Foundation’s emergency disaster relief program, visit coastguardfoundation.org/ disaster-relief.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.