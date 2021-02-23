Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveil New Members & Milestones

Launched in late 2019, the Coalition for the Energy of the Future aims at accelerating the development of future energies and technologies to sustain new green mobility models and reduce the impact of transport and logistics on climate change. The Coalition is pleased to announce the first milestones to be reached in 2021.

2021: A year of milestones with the development of the Coalition’s first 7 projects

2021 will be a structuring year for the Coalition and its cross-industry working groups with 7 projects to be developed:

Green hydrogen: capitalize on Carrefour projects Cathyope and H2Haul to experiment for the first time in Europe hydrogen-powered fuel cell long distance zero-emission trucks and propose a consolidated order book for goods’ transportation on French and European roads by end of the first semester in order to accelerate hydrogen availability,

Biofuel: propose and test the first bio-crude oil dedicated to maritime needs to increase the use of Biofuel along the supply chain and develop the use of 3rd generation biofuels,

Carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG): draw a pathway for bioLNG toward carbon neutrality, highlighting key issues to be addressed,

Green electricity: identify & convert along the global supply chain the key elements (depots, terminals & warehouses…) into green self-sustained entities to accelerate the electric conversion in the transport chain,

Zero emission vehicles for road, air and sea transportation: share by the end of the first quarter of 2021 a common vision and roadmap to develop nnovative R&D projects around new energies such as Hydrogen or Ammonia,

Digital ecocalculator of the global transport chain: develop a digital eco-calculator certifying door-to-door CO2 impact on any given transportation routing as well as proposing low-emission alternatives,

Intermodal green hubs: propose a business plan to sustain port conversion into new green multimodal hubs using lower-impact routing with greener energy by end of 2021.

The 14 companies will continue to work closely together over the coming months to develop new concrete projects going further in the fight against climate change.

Airbus, Bureau Veritas and PSA International join the Coalition for the Energy of the Future

2021 also marks the entry into the Coalition of three global companies recognized worldwide for their involvement into the emergence of technological innovations:

Airbus, an international reference in the aerospace sector and a pioneer of sustainable aviation

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification,

PSA International, a leading global port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders.

They join AWS, Carrefour, CMA CGM Group, Cluster Maritime Français, Crédit Agricole CIB, ENGIE, Faurecia, Michelin, Schneider Electric, Total and Wärtsilä in the Coalition.

Together, they will bring the Coalition additional resources and talents to take up the challenge of tomorrow’s sustainable transport and logistics.

“Airbus has a leading role to play in the ambition for sustainable aviation," says Jean-Brice Dumont, Executive Vice President Engineering, Airbus. "We are convinced of the benefits that joint initiatives can bring in finding innovative solutions to reduce the C02 emissions of our industry -- because we know this challenge requires a collective effort. We believe this coalition will foster the development of creative projects with effective results that will pioneer new mobility models across the sector.”

According to Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore, “Innovative projects and joint development programs will be certainly vital to make sure we are ready for the future. The different stakeholders and experience of this Coalition certainly brings real power across the shipping sector & supply chains to develop the innovative solutions we need. It is a collective approach and all our efforts definitely need to be connected to sustain new green transportation models.”



