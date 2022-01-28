COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical Form New Product Partnership

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Vessel Performance and Optimized Weather Routing experts COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical, the global market leader for commercial maritime software, today announced a new strategic product partnership to securely integrate COACH Solutions functionality with the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP). The product partnership helps shipping companies in the tramp business make data-driven decisions and streamline workflows to optimize vessel performance from a technical and operational viewpoint.

Under the agreement, COACH’s Optimized Weather Routing solution will integrate securely with VIP, providing interested joint clients with the ability to seamlessly transfer pertinent information between the two systems without need for redundant data entry. By sharing relevant fleet and vessel data between VIP and COACH Solutions, operators can seamlessly leverage COACH’s vessel performance and weather routing capabilities to make better-informed decisions that both improve time charter equivalent rates (TCEs) and reduce CO2 emissions.

“We at COACH are extremely happy to be working jointly with Veson and integrating with their dynamic commercial freight management platform VIP,” said Anders Bruun, CEO at COACH Solutions. “The partnership with Veson gives vessel owners and operators the possibility for utilizing best of breed solutions to decarbonize the shipping industry in a profitable way.

“Sharing data between COACH and VIP gives transparency and assists users in making data-driven decisions. Our ambition is to continue turning complex data into actionable insights which not only help in decarbonizing the industry but also improve the bottom line.”

As the pace of change and the call to action for greater environmental stewardship continue to hasten, maritime organizations are finding a stronger need for innovative ways to achieve greater efficiency and visibility. Collaborations such as the COACH-Veson product partnership help break down siloes between systems and counterparties, unlocking new process efficiencies and insights that help organizations make the right decisions at the right time.

The product partnership further enhances the value of VIP for Veson’s clients by offering seamless connections with other systems that power their maritime workflow.

Speaking on the product partnership, Graham Piasecki, Director of Commercial Strategy, Veson Nautical, said: “Having COACH Solutions as a valued member of the Veson Platform Partner Network enables Veson Nautical to expand the value of VIP for our clients by enabling seamless access to COACH’s innovative vessel performance and weather routing capabilities, which users can utilize within the context of their broader operational activities in VIP.

“Our vision at Veson is to be the standard platform that propels maritime commerce. This means providing clients with innovative digital solutions that make their lives easier and more efficient, so they can focus on what they do best. We are pleased to be collaborating with COACH to help achieve this vision.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.