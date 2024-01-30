CMA Shipping 2024 Unveils Dynamic Agenda and Stellar Speaker Lineup

[By: CMA Shipping]

C-Suite leaders of ABS, Panama Canal Authority, BIMCO, INTERCARGO, IACS, V, DNV, Stena Bulk, Happag-Lloyd, IBIA, International Seaways and many more have been announced for the conference lineup at CMA Shipping 2024.

With just six weeks to go, eager anticipation is growing for the 39 th edition of CMA Shipping taking place in Stamford, CT, from 12 – 14 March 2024.

The conference agenda promises to highlight pertinent issues surrounding the future of shipping, and how the industry can navigate challenges such as the energy transition, crewing and education, safety and compliance. At the show, speakers will review macro industry supply-demand & regulation challenges as well as specific discussions on topics such as: EU ETS, CII, expectations for MEPC 81, Wind & Nuclear-powered propulsion, digitisation through the lens of seafarer skills, the application of AI in marine technology and much more. The full agenda can be viewed here.

Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley, commented: “From the demands of a growing global population and supply chain turmoil to the pressures posed by impending decarbonisation targets, there are new and technical challenges on the horizon for the shipping industry. Opportunities for open industry dialogue and the exchange of knowledge are therefore vital, and CMA Shipping remains as committed as ever to supporting this through its industry-led agenda.”

“Attendees can expect an engaging lineup of presentations, panel sessions and case studies, featuring some of the industry’s most influential names. We hope these conversations will spark dynamic debate, centred around delivering strategic solutions that will enable positive progress across the industry,” continued Morley.

With more than 50 key names already on the lineup and many more to be revealed in the coming weeks, speakers to date include:

Michael D. Tusiani, Chairman, Poten & Partners and CMA Commodore 2024

Roy Bleiberg, Vice President, North America Business Development, ABS

Ilya Espino de Marotta, Deputy Administrator, Panama Canal Authority

Erik Hånell, CEO at Stena Bulk

René Kofod-Olsen, CEO, V

Knut Orbeck-Nilssen, Chief Executive Officer, DNV

Nikolaus H. Schües, President, BIMCO

Lois Zabrocky, Chief Executive Officer, International Seaways Ship Management LLC

Roberto Paolo Cazzulo, Chairman, IACS

Sandi Ennor, President at CMA / CEO, Transparensea Fuels LLC

Elaborating on the event experience at CMA Shipping, Morley concluded, "Harmonised with the free-to-attend expo, which offers a forum for attendees to explore cutting-edge innovations and market developments, CMA Shipping presents the ultimate opportunity for shipping professionals. It is a dynamic platform, offering the means to not just prepare and safeguard, but also drive operations forward amidst new and ever-evolving challenges.”

Brought to the industry by Connecticut Maritime Association and organised by Seatrade Maritime - Informa Markets, CMA Shipping will return to Hilton Stamford, Connecticut, from March 12-14, 2024. For more details about the event and booking information, please visit www.cmashippingevent.com.