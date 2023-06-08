CMA CGM Group Builds its Terminal Footprint in Europe & Mediterranean

CMA CGM now owns 50% minus one share in the TTIA terminal in Algeciras, Southern Spain.

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, will acquire shares in COSCO SHIPPING Ports (Spain) Holding, S.L. (CSP) from TPIH Iberia, S.L.U., corresponding to an indirect stake of 49% in CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal, S.A.U., one of Spain’s largest container terminals, and an indirect stake of 38% in CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal, S.L. connecting Spain with the main ports in Northern Europe via the Atlantic Ocean. The acquisition is subject to all required regulatory approvals being obtained.

CSP Bilbao, a major hub connecting Spain to Northern Europe through CMA CGM’s short sea services

Located in the port of Bilbao, CSP Bilbao connects Spain with the main ports in Northern Europe, especially through CMA CGM’s intra-European short sea services by the Atlantic Ocean. With a capacity of 950,000 TEUs, a surface of over 43 Ha, over 1,150 meters of quay, a depth of 21 meters, 7 Ship to Shore Container Cranes, 19 Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes, and 2 Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes, CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminals is the leading terminal in the North of Spain and the most appropriate location for short sea containerized transport within the Iberian Peninsula and in South-West France.

CSP Valencia, one of Spain’s largest container terminals and a strategic hub in the Mediterranean

CSP Valencia is one of Spain's largest container terminals, with a capacity of 3.5 million TEUs, a surface of 145 Ha, over 2,300 meters of quay, a depth of 15.5 meters and extensive equipment including 21 Ship to Shore Container Cranes, and 65 Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes. CSP Valencia is the first Spanish terminal for local cargo, and the main gateway to Madrid.

CMA CGM, industry-leading infrastructure for end to end, shipping and logistics solutions in Spain

Complementing CMA CGM’s terminals in TTIA Algeciras and in Sevilla, CSP Bilbao and Valencia will allow CMA CGM to support its end to end shipping and logistics inland solutions and offer first class services to customers in Spain to connect them to the world. Both CSP Bilbao and Valencia offer strong intermodal connections to the country’s hinterland, including rail, with direct connections to Madrid and Zaragoza.

In both Spain and Portugal, CMA CGM employs 470 staff members across nine offices in Spain, in Barcelona (head office), Bilbao, Gijon, Las Palmas, Madrid, Sevilla, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo, and two offices in Portugal, in Lisbon (head office) and Leixoes. The CMA CGM Group operates 35 direct maritime services serving 18 ports of call in Spain. An extensive feedering service provides numerous additional connections across the region while the Group’s intermodal solutions offer wide coverage across inland Spain via road, rail and inland waterway, delivering door to door services through five main inland hubs.

In addition, the Group’s subsidiary CEVA Logistics offers a comprehensive range of supply chain solutions with 3,400 employees across 20 offices in both countries, with head offices in Madrid and Lisbon. CEVA Logistics provides a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport across the Iberian Peninsula, with 42 operating warehouses providing 500,000 sqm of logistics capacity.

CMA CGM, a global port terminal operator, strengthening its strategic presence in the Mediterranean

Through this new acquisition in Valencia, the CMA CGM Group further strengthens its strategic positioning and expertise as a container terminal operator in the Mediterranean with terminal capacities of almost 10.7 million TEUs including:

Marseilles-Fos, dynamic container terminals in a leading port;

TTIA container terminal in Algeciras, with an equity stake consolidating the Group’s position in the Strait of Gibraltar;

Tangier, where CMA CGM owns shares in the TC2 container terminal;

Seville, a niche terminal at the heart of the Andalusian area;

Malta, a leading transhipment hub in the Mediterranean;

Thessaloniki in Greece, an important gateway for Southeast Europe;

Alexandria’s multi-purpose terminal “Pier 55” in Egypt;

Tripoli and Beirut in Lebanon, where CMA CGM implemented an investment plan to rebuild and modernize the terminals.

At the crossroads between Africa, Asia and Europe, the Mediterranean represents a major area for the development of the Group’s operations in maritime transportation, port operations and logistics.

The Group owns equity stakes in more than 56 port terminals and projects around the world. In 2022, CMA CGM stepped up its investments in industry-leading infrastructure to continue supporting growth in its shipping lines and enhance the quality of its customer service.

