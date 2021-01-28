ClassNK Updates “Guidelines for Remote Surveys”

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has released “Guidelines for Remote Surveys Ver. 2.0” including a class notation requirement for the ship with advance preparation for remote surveys.



ClassNK has been working on the advancement of surveys using digital technology in line with its R&D roadmap and Digital Grand Design 2030, and published “Guidelines for Remote Surveys”. Incorporating outcomes of investigation and examination for providing the standards in the application of remote surveys to ensure reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys with transparency, the guidelines have described the types of surveys that can be applied, the types and amounts of information required for remote surveys, and the requirements for the use of ICT.



In the Ver. 2.0, ClassNK has made revision for the clarification of selection of equipment and communication infrastructure, and the class notation requirement for the ship with advance preparation for remote surveys such as procedures for crew members as well as the description review for category of remote surveys and applicable survey items.



The Guidelines for Remote Surveys Ver. 2.0 are available to download free of charge via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page” service. To register for the “My Page” service free of charge, go to the ClassNK website www.classnk.com and click on the “My Page Login” button.

