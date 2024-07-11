ClassNK Releases Annual Report on Port State Control

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released its annual report on Port State Control. The report is prepared to enhance awareness of the present state of PSC and improve future onboard maintenance and inspections as well as Safety Management Systems.

The report includes statistics and data analysis on ships detained by PSC, as well as typical defective photos. In 2023, 419 PSC detentions were reported for 398 ships classed by ClassNK. ‘Fire safety deficiencies’ such as ‘fire-dampers,’ ‘fixed fire extinguishing installation,’ and ‘fire pumps’ were pointed out as the most commonly detainable deficiencies.

ClassNK will continue our efforts to eliminate substandard vessels by providing information related to PSC, as well as ‘PrimeShip-PSC Intelligence’ which is a tool for supporting the improvement of PSC performance and ship management system.

The annual report is available to download on ClassNK’s website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/info_service/psc/