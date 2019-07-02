ClassNK Releases Annual Report on Port State Control

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-02 17:03:23

Leading classification society ClassNK has released its annual report on Port State Control. The report aims to assist ship operators and management companies in maintaining compliant operations by providing information about ships detained by PSC as well as deficiencies that were found on board from many port states in 2018.

In line with the International Safety Management (ISM) Code, PSC inspections ensure that vessels departing the port meet international standards and have proved to be highly effective in eliminating substandard ships that are in operation. They oversee not only the hardware of a ship, but also the software by examining the maintenance and operation methods being used.

To help its customers improve safety management systems and overall fleet quality, ClassNK has included a breakdown of deficiencies which shows that fire safety-related deficiencies continue to be the most frequent detainable deficiencies item. ISM, lifesaving appliances and safety of navigation also remain major items where many detainable deficiencies are found.

The ClassNK report also provides detailed analyses on PSC detentions by flag state, port state, ship type, ship size, and ship’s age as well as a summary of major amendments made to international conventions such as the SOLAS Convention. These amendments have further widened the scope of PSC inspections, a trend that will undoubtedly continue as the rules applied to ships increase and diversify.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.