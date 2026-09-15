ClassNK Issues Approval in Principle (AiP) for a 42,000 m³ LCO2 Carrier

[By ClassNK]

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design concept of a 42,000 m³ liquefied CO? carrier jointly developed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), MILES Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. A certificate handover ceremony was held at Gastech2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

While Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage (CCS) projects are proceeding worldwide, demand for liquefied CO? carriers that transport CO? from the capture site to the storage site is expected to expand. This AiP is a step toward standardizing hull designs, which is necessary in order to realize a sufficient number of liquefied CO? carriers to meet such demand.

For this design concept, ClassNK carried out a design review based on Part N of its ‘Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships’, which incorporates the IGC Code, an international code prescribing the safety requirements for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases such as liquefied CO? and LNG in bulk, together with a risk assessment through HAZID. ClassNK issued the AiP after it was confirmed that the prescribed requirements were met.

ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to the development of new technologies and their social implementation through safety assessments and more.