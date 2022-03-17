ClassNK Issues AiP for World’s First Methane Oxidation Catalyst System

Leading Classification Society ClassNK granted the Approval in Principle (AiP) for the world’s first concept design of the methane oxidation catalyst system*1 jointly developed by Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Hitachi Zosen), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (YPT).



A concept of the methane oxidation catalyst system was designed by Hitachi Zosen and YPT as part of a project which was adopted by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) as "Development of Methane Slip Reduction Technology from LNG Fueled Vessels by Improving Catalysts and Engines"*2 under the Green Innovation Fund. Moreover, MOL, which operates the actual demonstration vessel for the project, and Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. set to build the vessel and conduct design for installing the system on board, have joined to develop specifications of the system together through a risk assessment and other measures.



ClassNK has conducted its safety review on the co-developed concept design based on its related rules, including Part GF incorporating IGF Code, and issued the AiP upon confirming that the design meets the requirements.



ClassNK will continue to ensure the environment for the early establishment of decarbonization technologies by providing standards and technical verifications for advanced initiatives.



*1 The device is designed to reduce methane slip by placing a methane oxidation catalyst in the exhaust of an LNG-fueled engine or generator that contains unburned methane and oxidizing the methane over the catalyst.



*2 In this project, the partner companies aim to achieve a methane slip reduction rate of more than 70% for LNG-fueled vessels over a six-year period from FY2021 to FY2026. The reduction will be achieved by combining methane oxidation catalysts and engine improvements thereby further reducing the environmental impact of LNG-fueled vessels. On 27 October 2021, the following press releases were issued by each company.

