ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement to Berthing Aid System by FURUNO

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a Berthing Aid System developed by FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD (FURUNO).

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.

Berthing Aid System uses LiDAR*1 to calculate the relative distance and angle between the quay and hull, and displays superimposed images for situational awareness. The system aims to improve safety during berthing by measuring and visualizing the positional relation between the quay and ship, which was previously measured visually and communicated verbally by the crew.

ClassNK has verified the functions of Berthing Aid System, 1. Measurement and display of the distance and the angle relative to the quay, 2. Display of the predicted velocity and angle at the contact in case there will be a danger of contact with the quay, 3. Display of the hull movement relative to the quay in a top view, and issued a certificate to the company.

ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

*1 LiDAR is a type of sensor that uses laser light. The feature is that the luminous flux density is higher than radio waves, and the position and shape can be detected by using short wavelength laser light.

