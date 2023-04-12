ClassNK grants Certification to FUKUJIN KISEN CO., LTD

Leading Classification Society ClassNK granted the Class C Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification to FUKUJIN KISEN CO., LTD, a ship-owning company based in Ehime, Japan.

ClassNK offers its third-party Innovation Endorsement, “Provider Certification”, which supports innovative initiatives to companies and organizations. As companies pursue ESG-oriented management and SDGs, ClassNK conducts the third-party certification on the initiatives to transform their own business methods and organizations in order to establish the sustainable and competitive business. There are three categories of certification available to companies according to their innovation activity stage.

Class C (Concept: Organizational policy and system in place for innovation)

Class D (Development: Specific innovation activities being carried out)

Class S (Sustainable Implementation: Sustainable innovation with results implemented in the business)

FUKUJIN KISEN CO., LTD. aims to be a company that pursues a new style of ship management utilizing digitalization, called “Next-Generation Ship Management”, and a rewarding and comfortable work environment for employees and seafarers based on ESG principles to ensure the safe operation of their fleet. ESG Promotion Team and Marine Project Team were newly established for that purpose.



ClassNK carried out the verification focusing on the policy, planning, and organization building to realize “Next-Generation Ship Management” and “ESG Management”, which are their goals and issued the Class C Innovation Endorsement Certificate for Providers as their organizational structure was found to meet the requirements of the Class C stage.



