ClassNK Gives Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to CYTUR-MCTI
[By: ClassNK]
ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to the maritime cybersecurity support solution, ‘CYTUR-MCTI’* developed by CYTUR and its partner company Rakuten Symphony.
In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/
Product name:
‘CYTUR-MCTI’ a solution delivering real-time cybersecurity insights based on advanced Maritime Cyber Threat Intelligence
Product description:
The software collects and analyzes data on various cyber threats that may occur in the maritime industry, monitors them in real-time, manages security vulnerabilities, and provides customized information to customers.
Cyber security descriptions:
1. Maritime infrastructure and environment identification maps all maritime assets and their connections for security oversight
2. Vulnerable vessel network identification finds ships with internet-exposed systems that present security risks
3. Maritime product vulnerability identification tracks security weaknesses in maritime equipment across the supply chain
4. Darkweb** exposure monitoring tracks leaked maritime credentials and sensitive data on underground forums***
5. Cyber incident visualization displays global maritime cyberattacks on an interactive map with detailed analytics
