ClassNK Gives Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to CYTUR-MCTI

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to the maritime cybersecurity support solution, ‘CYTUR-MCTI’* developed by CYTUR and its partner company Rakuten Symphony.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/activities/techservices/ dgd2030/iea/index.html

Product name:

‘CYTUR-MCTI’ a solution delivering real-time cybersecurity insights based on advanced Maritime Cyber Threat Intelligence



Product description:

The software collects and analyzes data on various cyber threats that may occur in the maritime industry, monitors them in real-time, manages security vulnerabilities, and provides customized information to customers.

Cyber security descriptions:

1. Maritime infrastructure and environment identification maps all maritime assets and their connections for security oversight

2. Vulnerable vessel network identification finds ships with internet-exposed systems that present security risks

3. Maritime product vulnerability identification tracks security weaknesses in maritime equipment across the supply chain

4. Darkweb** exposure monitoring tracks leaked maritime credentials and sensitive data on underground forums***

5. Cyber incident visualization displays global maritime cyberattacks on an interactive map with detailed analytics