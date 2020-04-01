ClassNK Establishes Survey and Construction Rules for Naval Ships

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has established its "Rules for the Survey and Construction of Governmental and Naval Ships," technical rules that are applied to governmental ships and their onboard equipment.



During the overseas transfer of defense equipment including governmental ships and their onboard machinery, the equipment may be subject to third-party quality inspections requested by foreign authorities. Under these circumstances, ClassNK has established standards for conducting third-party certification of governmental and naval ships and their onboard equipment as their Rules for the Survey and Construction of Governmental and Naval Ships to contribute to the progress of the overseas transfer of defense equipment.



The Rules for the Survey and Construction of Governmental and Naval Ships incorporate the knowledge and the latest technology that the Society has cultivated over many years through its classification business, and enable risk-based safety assessment and condition based maintenance, making them effective for not only ensuring reasonable quality, but also reducing ship life cycle costs.



The rules are available in the “Technical Rules and Guidance” section via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page” service. To register for the “My Page” service free of charge, go to the ClassNK website www.classnk.com and click on the “My Page Login” button.



Background on the overseas transfer of defense equipment (Summary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan’s presentation on the "Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology")

In Japan, the overseas transfer of arms, including warships, and joint R&D with other countries have been prohibited for many years in line with the "Three Principles on Arms Exports" that regulate arms overseas transfer. On the other hand, as the world situation changes, Japan has been required to actively contribute to the international community in a way appropriate to its national strength from the perspective of international cooperation. In light of these circumstances, the Japanese government established the “Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology” in 2014 based on the National Security Strategy as an alternative to the Three Principles on Arms Exports, clarified specific standards and procedures for transferring defense equipment including governmental and naval ships such as warships.





