ClassNK Entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with CO2 Evaluation

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has been entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners Co., Ltd. for the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships under its impact investment fund of JPY600 billion (USD5.5 billion), Anchor No.5 Ship Investment Fund.



The fund, which builds in ESG (environment, social, and governance) perspectives into ship investment, incorporates the concept of impact investment*1 to measure the impact of investment on the environment, society, and economy as a concrete action. In particular, the fund aims to contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality in shipping by striving to reduce GHG emissions. Impact evaluation and monitoring of this fund will be carried out by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB).



ClassNK will conduct the evaluation of CO2 emissions, which is one of the indicators for the impact evaluation, for the ships invested by the fund mainly consist of advanced LNG carriers. SMTB will use the results for its impact evaluation and monitoring of the fund.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hiroaki Sakashita, President & CEO of ClassNK said “I am honored to be the part of the groundbreaking initiative led by Anchor Ship Partners in the shipping investment sector. Sharing the goal to ensure further GHG emissions reduction with stakeholders, ClassNK will work on accurate, transparent, and creditable outcomes based on its knowledge and experience in the verification of GHG. For better supporting the industry’s response to climate changes, ClassNK continues expanding its role and expertise as the third-party certification body.



(*1) An investment intended to grasp the social and environmental changes and effects that occur as a result of business activities, and to achieve both a positive social return and a financial return by adding the third axis of "impact" to the conventional two axes of "risk" and "return" for investment decisions.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.