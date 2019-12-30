ClassNK Begins Publication of ClassNK Technical Journal

ClassNK has released the first issue of its new publication “ClassNK Technical Journal” focusing on digitalization in this edition.



ClassNK Technical Journal is a comprehensive technical publication that supersedes “ClassNK Technical Bulletin,” a publication that was formerly being published by the Society, to better provide its technical knowledge to the maritime industry where innovative R&D and technical development are in demand.



The first issue focuses on digitalization, one of the challenges the maritime industry is facing, and includes articles containing the basic ideas of the writers from both inside and outside the Society regarding digitalization, cyber security, artificial intelligence, autonomous ships and more. It also highlights ClassNK’s general technical initiatives on the use of ROV in underwater surveys etc.



ClassNK Technical Journal will be distributed to stakeholders and also available for viewing on the Society’s website (www.classnk.com) under the “ClassNK Technical Journal” section. The Society hopes that the publication of ClassNK Technical Journal will contribute to the development of the industry.



The table of contents for the first issue is as follows.



• ClassNK Technical Journal 1st Issue / ClassNK President & CEO Koichi Fujiwara

Special Feature on Digitalization

• About Special Feature on “Digitalization” / ClassNK Corporate Officer, Director of Research Institute Toshiyuki Matsumoto

• Digitalization in the maritime industry / MTI Co., Ltd. Dr. Hideyuki ANDO

• Current State of Cybersecurity and Issues in Ships / KDDI Digital Security Inc. Mr. Kenji FUKUSHIMA

• The current state and potential of Artificial Intelligence / Miotsukushi Analytics, Pte., Ltd. Mr. Wataru IHARA, Dr. Olivia Quek (MIZUMURA)

• ClassNK’s approach to digitalization / ClassNK Digital Transformation Center

• ClassNK’s activities for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships / ClassNK Research Institute

Technical Topics

• Outline of Guidance for onboard use of Compliant Fuel Oil with SOx regulation from 2020 / ClassNK Research Institute

• Utilization of ROV for In-Water Surveys / ClassNK Research Institute

• Summary of damage in 2018 / ClassNK Research Institute

• Study on Design Loads for Fatigue Strength Assessments Using Automatic Identification System (AIS) Data / ClassNK Hull Rules Development Department

• Performance Analysis of the Ocean Energy Harvesting Vessel / ClassNK Renewable Energy Department

• Recent topics at IMO / ClassNK External Affairs Department

