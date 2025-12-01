CJC Opens Genoa Office As New Route To Maritime Market

[By: Campbell Johnston Clark]

Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has announced that it has opened new offices in Genoa, following an agreement to engage an established team of maritime lawyers focusing on both English and Italian law.

The international maritime law firm, which already has offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Miami, will be joined by a seven-strong team located in London and Genoa, led by Enrico Vergani. Vergani has also been appointed as a director of CJC.

Listed for his shipping expertise in Italy in The Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500 EMEA directories, Vergani’s areas of specialisation include project financing, litigation and international arbitration plus shipbuilding/ship conversion contract law.

In addition to Vergani, CJC’s London office will be joined by Giulia Morelli, who focuses on commercial litigation and arbitration as well as international sanctions, Marco Pirino (Italian lawyer) whose practice also focuses on aviation and customs and Filippo Vergani (Trainee Solicitor). In Genoa, CJC will be represented by Marco Mastropasqua (lawyer) who will lead the local team and has over 20 years of market expertise, Luna Montervino Lisi (Italian lawyer) and Katya Barbieri (PA), working from premises in the heart of the commercial maritime district, in Galleria Mazzini.

“This is both a natural progression for CJC and a reaffirmation of the firm’s ambitions in both contentious and non-contentious areas of maritime law as we conclude our 15th anniversary year,” said Alistair Johnston, Director, CJC. “Having worked closely with the Italian shipping market over the years CJC has built up a strong relationship with Owners, brokers and insurers there and particularly in Genoa. This development will hopefully reinforce the relationships that we have enjoyed throughout CJC’s 15 years.”

“We look forward to bringing CJC’s energy and quality to this market and it is a source of great pride that an English law firm is investing in Genoa to reinforce its relationship with London,” said Vergani. “There is a genuine sense of excitement in our team over what we can achieve in connecting these two markets and historic centres for marine insurance as part of a law firm whose shipping focus so closely aligns with our own expertise and experience.”