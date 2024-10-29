Chevron's Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW to Improve Sustainability & Performance

[By: Chevron]

Today, Chevron announces the introduction of Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW, an innovative hydraulic fluid designed to meet the evolving needs of the marine and construction industries while championing environmental stewardship. As governments worldwide tighten regulations to protect our planet, Chevron remains at the forefront of introducing new options to support those initiatives, launching Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW as the solution to bridge the gap between environmental responsibility and high-performance hydraulic fluid requirements.

At its core, Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW represents a significant advancement in hydraulic fluid technology. Not only does it meet stringent government environmental regulations by meeting or exceeding the biodegradation, toxicity, and bioaccumulation limits--it has a high level of renewable carbon of ≥90%. It also excels in performance, ensuring that customers do not have to compromise on quality or efficiency.

"Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability without sacrificing performance," said Zach Sutton, Industrial Sector at Chevron. "This next-generation hydraulic fluid not only meets regulatory standards but exceeds expectations in terms of performance, compatibility, and longevity due to its renewable base stock formulation."

Key features include:

Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW delivers exceptional performance, surpassing traditional hydraulic fluids. With a remarkable Total Oxidation Stability Test (TOST) life of over 10,000 hours, it outperforms existing products in the market. Seal Compatibility: The new product ensures a seamless transition for customers, eliminating the need to change seals on equipment when switching products. This compatibility advantage simplifies the adoption process, reducing downtime and operational disruptions.

Compliant with EU Ecolabel, US EPA Vessel General Permit (VGP), Swedish Standard for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL), and the OECD definition of “readily biodegradable,” Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW aligns with the most stringent environmental standards, making it an ideal choice for environmentally sensitive work environments. Wildlife-Friendly Formula: With its zinc-free formula, Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW prioritizes environmental safety, making it desirable for applications near water or areas with potential wildlife impact.

"Our customers can now enjoy the benefits of Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW, knowing that they are investing in a product that not only meets their performance needs but also contributes to a cleaner, healthier planet," added Sutton.

Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW represents Chevron's ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Available now in ISO grades 32, 46, 68.