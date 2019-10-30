Changes to Volvo Penta Executive Group

Ron Huibers, outgoing President of Volvo Penta Americas (courtesy Volvo Penta)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-30 21:23:38

After 26 years with Volvo and seven as President of Volvo Penta Americas, Ron Huibers has decided to retire from his current role and move to another role within Volvo Penta. Succeeding Ron will be Martin Bjuve, currently CFO and SVP Business Office Volvo Penta. Planned transition date will be January 1, 2020.

Bjorn Ingemanson, President and CEO Volvo Penta, today announced that Ron Huibers, President Volvo Penta Americas, has decided to retire from his current role and take up a new role within the company. "The team, customers and industries we serve here have been exciting and rewarding. This role has been the best of my long career.” Ron said. “I am thankful to have worked with great leaders and teams and establish stronger partnerships. However, as we have planned, I want to spend more time with my family that has been difficult to balance given the travel demands of being President. The time is right to hand over the baton as the Americas continues into the next stage of its journey."



"With 26 years of distinguished leadership across Volvo Group at Volvo Penta, Volvo and Mack Trucks, Volvo Finance and Volvo Construction Equipment, Ron’s skills and experience developing business, teams and partnerships have paid dividends to the company and stakeholders. On behalf of Volvo Penta, I would like to thank Ron for his valuable contribution. His experience will still be available to the company, as Ron will help represent the company and support me as Senior Advisor.” said Bjorn Ingemanson.



“With this transition, I am pleased to announce that Martin Bjuve, currently CFO and SVP, Business Office of Volvo Penta, will be the new President of Volvo Penta Americas planned date of January 1, 2020.” said Bjorn.

Martin Bjuve has been with Volvo Penta for 17 years and is a member of the Volvo Penta Executive Group. As SVP & CFO, his responsibilities has included the overall strategy development, as well as process and IT. Martin has developed a broad commercial and customer experience in Volvo Penta. Prior to being appointed global CFO, Martin was based in Chesapeake Virginia for 5 years. First as CFO for Volvo Penta of the Americas, and later also as VP of customer support. Earlier roles include CFO Region Europe as well as responsible for sales of spare parts and accessories, and dealer development in the Nordic countries. “During his many years at Volvo Penta, Martin has developed into a commercial leader, with a strong strategic vision. He will continue to build on the strengths that Volvo Penta has established in North and South America over the years. I am pleased to have Martin take on the leadership role given his strong and diverse experience. Martin will of course be a key person in developing our current business in the business region. Furthermore Martin is well suited for expanding the new businesses that we are currently developing, like the outboard offer as well as automation, connectivity and electromobility” said Bjorn.



Martin Bjuve shared “I am thrilled to take on this new role. Volvo Penta Americas is very special for me and my family. I look forward to lead the very strong team we have in the region and keep growing the diverse business we have together with our partners. The company has made great progress under Ron's leadership. As we continue to innovate and grow in both the Marine and Industrial segments, we intend to build even further for the future. ” said Martin Bjuve.



The recruitment of a new CFO and SVP, Business Office Volvo Penta is initiated and will be announced at a later stage.

