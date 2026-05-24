Chamber of Shipping of America Honors Crews for Maritime Safety Performance

[By: Crowley]

The Chamber of Shipping of America has recognized 48 Crowley-owned or -managed vessels with 2026 Jones F. Devlin Safety Awards for achieving a combined 427 years of service without a lost-time injury.

The Jones F. Devlin Safety Award recognizes merchant vessels that operate for at least two consecutive years without a crew member experiencing a lost-time injury. The awarded Crowley vessels include tugs, barges, commercial container ships and tank vessels operating globally.

The Chamber also honored the crews of El Coquí and Stena Immaculate with Ship Safety Achievement Awards for lifesaving and emergency response actions during separate incidents at sea in 2025.

The crew of El Coquí, Crowley’s U.S.-flagged combination container/roll-on/roll-off ship serving Puerto Rico and the mainland, was recognized for helping rescue four sailors from the SV Mariposa after the sailboat struck a submerged reef and sank near Silver Bank north of the Dominican Republic. After receiving a U.S. Coast Guard distress alert, El Coquí’s crew altered course, navigated challenging conditions and worked with the Coast Guard and a nearby vessel to bring the sailors to safety.

The U.S. crew of Stena Immaculate, a tanker previously managed by Crowley through its joint venture with Stena Bulk USA, was honored for its emergency response after their anchored vessel was struck by another ship in the North Sea. Despite a ruptured cargo tank and fire, the crew acted quickly to protect the safety of all 23 mariners, contain the fire to help mitigate further damage, and evacuate.

“We thank the Chamber of Shipping of America for recognizing Crowley vessels and crews for their commitment to safety,” said Meaghan Atkinson, vice president of safety and environmental assurance at Crowley. “These awards reflect the dedication to safety our mariners demonstrate every day and the skill they bring to every operation, from routine work to emergency response. Congratulations to our mariners and shoreside teams for this well-deserved recognition.”

The annual awards were presented during the Chamber of Shipping of America’s Ship Safety Award Luncheon in May. The event recognizes vessels and crews across the maritime industry for outstanding safety performance.