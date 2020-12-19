Chairman And Vice-Chairmen Of Intercargo Up For New Terms

By The Maritime Executive 12-18-2020 12:42:09

During INTERCARGO’s recent Annual General Meeting, members unanimously approved renewal of terms from 1st January 2021, inviting both the Chairman, Dimitris Fafalios of Fafalios Shipping S.A., and Vice Chairman, Mr Spyros Tarasis of Olympic Vision Maritime Co Inc, to renew their term of office, while also electing a new second Vice-Chairman of the Association.

Consequently, INTERCARGO will shortly bid a fond farewell to incumbent Vice Chairman, Captain Jay K. Pillai of Pacific Basin Shipping (HK) Ltd, and in turn welcome, Captain Uttam Kumar Jaiswal from the same company.

Captain Pillai has served for six years, having been appointed Vice Chairman on 1 January 2014. In accordance with the INTERCARGO constitution, both Chairman and Vice-Chairmen are elected for a two year period and no person can serve for more than six continuous years in the same position. This term will end on 31 December 2020, and a new Vice Chairman will be appointed.

Captain Jaiswal is based in Hong Kong, where his role as General Manager, Operations, for Pacific Basin Shipping, contributes to the safe operation of the company’s fleet of more than 200 dry bulk carriers. He has played a large part in the safety programme and performance that has won Pacific Basin several industry awards in recent years, including the Safety Award at Lloyd's List Global Awards 2016.

INTERCARGO Chairman Dimitris Fafalios says: “On behalf of the membership, l would like to extend my sincere thanks to Jay for his hard work and dedication over the last six years as Vice-Chairman and many more years of active contribution before that. In these unprecedented times, the encouragement and support that he has given me personally, and his passion and dedication has been an inspiration to all of us.

“The constitution of INTERCARGO has been written to ensure that we are constantly exposed to new ideas and new ways of working, and I am delighted to welcome Captain Jaiswal on board, as I am sure he will have much to guide us on HSEQ and safe ship operations.

“I am also delighted and honoured to have been re-elected by our members for a second term, especially when the recent exceptional circumstances have demanded that those of us who serve the shipping community give their utmost to support members and their crews.”

Also, the Technical Committee of the Association approved renewal of terms for Technical Committee Chairman Tom Keenan of Liberty Maritime Corporation and Vice-Chairman Dimitris Monioudis of Rethymnis and Kulukundis Ltd from 1st January 2021 for a second two-year term.

