Ceres Terminals Inc. Appoints Wilkin Mes as Senior VP Cruise Strategy

[By: Ceres Terminals Incorporated]

Ceres Terminals Incorporated has appointed Wilkin Mes as its Senior Vice President, Cruise Strategy and Development. Mr. Mes previously held the position of Director of

Cruise & Commercial Operations

Mr. Mes is a graduate of the Merchant Academy in the Netherlands. He began his career as a deck officer with Holland America Line moving up in the ranks to First Officer. Mr. Mes left sailing to join Holland America’s corporate office from 1997 to 2005 initially as Human Resources Manager responsible for the Officer and Engineering staffing of the fleet and was promoted to Manager Marine Operations and Itinerary Development.

In 2005, Mr. Mes made a career change to stevedoring cruise operations with Metro Cruise Services as Regional Manager of Cruise Stevedoring and Terminal Operations. From 2012-2020, he was a member of the Carnival Cruise Line team as Director of Port Operations with a focus on the Long Beach Cruise Terminal’s Terminal management and development.

Mr. Mes joined Ceres Terminals as Director, Cruise & Commercial Operations in 2020.

“Our reputation in the cruise industry is based on delivering best-in-class, reliable customer service.

As Senior Vice President of Ceres’ Cruise Strategy and Development, Wilkin will strengthen and solidify Ceres’s reputation and position as the leader in Cruise operations now and for the future,” said Craig Mygatt, CEO of Ceres Terminals Inc.



