CCS Delivers World’s First Dual Fuel LNG Powered VLCC

Delegation at delivery of Yuan Rui Yang world's first dual fuel VLCC

[By: China Classification Society]

The world’s first LNG dual-fuel VLCC the YUAN RUI YANG is being delivered today February 28 at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for shipping giant COSCO, the vessel is classed by China Classification Society (CCS).

Mr. Huang Xiaowen, Executive Vice President of COSCO, Sun WeiVice President of CSSC?Yang Guang, the Deputy General Manager of CCS Dalian Branch attended the vessel delivery ceremony.

Mr Yang said the delivery of YUAN RUI YANG is significant milestone for CCS and China in developing vessels which cut CO2 emissions as part of China's green energy drive across the shipping supply and logistics chain. He said the new ship demonstrates how LNG can be used as the main fuel for VLCCs.

The YUAN RUI YANG will be operated by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Company and has a length of 333 m, molded breadth of 60 m, and molded depth of 30.5 m. Using LNG as its main fuel, it is equipped with the dual-fuel engine, power generators and boiler. In gas mode, the ship's endurance can reach 12,000 nautical miles, with a combined endurance for fuel and gas of 24,000 nautical miles. , It makes the design energy efficiency index (EEDI) about 39.3 per cent lower than the baseline value.

CCS has further awarded class notations for the ship including Natural Gas Fuel, i-Ship(E) for ship intelligent energy efficiency, Green Ship I and NEC (III) for NOx emission control. It is designed with the C-type storage tanks, which are two 3,500 cbm LNG low-temperature storage tanks with completely independent intellectual property rights obtained for the vessel.

"CCS is very proud to work on this innovative vessel with our partners DSIC and COSCO," said Mr Yang. "The ‘YAUN RUI YANG' has comprehensive energy-saving and performance indexes as a result of its LNG dual-fuel design, ship form optimisation and efficient hull-engine-propeller matching. It is further the VLCC to use of corrosion-resistant steel instead of cargo hold PSPC coating. The delivery of the vessel shows CCS' commitment to clean energy innovation boosting the use of LNG, as the main fuel for large-scale vessels like VLCCs.

"For over 10 years, CCS has been undertaking extensive technological research of ships fueled by natural gas," he said. "We have established regulation and standard systems that enhance the service capacity and safeguard the independent design, construction and safe operation of vessels fueled by natural gas.

"CCS works to ensure the concept of 'safety, environmental protection, and creating value for clients and society'. CCS is determined to continue to provide strong technological support for the emission reduction in shipping and shipbuilding. In 2020 we issued an AIP certificate for ship type of ammonia-fueled dual fueled VLCC and in 2022 we issued the AIP certificate for ship type of methanol dual fueled VLCC. "

