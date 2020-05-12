Carola Puusteli Appointed Halton Group Board Member

By The Maritime Executive 05-12-2020 04:59:12

Halton Group, a leading global technology provider of indoor climate solutions for demanding spaces, announces the appointment of Carola Puusteli as its board member as of 1 April 2020.

Carola Puusteli has held several leadership positions in major international businesses over the years. She is currently Power Generation segment VP at Schneider Electric, based in France.

“We are excited to welcome Carola Puusteli to our board of directors. She brings decades of experience and leadership in areas of great importance to Halton, such as global sales and service business development within technology and service industries,” says Halton Chairman Mika Halttunen.

“I am confident that this reinforcement in our leadership will strengthen Halton’s ability to add value to our customers and to continue to grow globally,” he concludes.

Carola Puusteli has the following to say:

“I’m very happy and motivated to join the board of Halton – I’ve been impressed by the competence of the people, their passion for innovation, and the management style based on positivism and trust. Halton’s mission of bringing indoor wellbeing, with strong customer and sustainability focus is completely in line with my own values.”

“I look forward to working with Halton and I’ll do my utmost to contribute to the development of the company.”

As of 1 April 2020, Halton Group’s board of directors consists of the following persons: Mika Halttunen (chairman), Tarja Takki-Halttunen (vice chair), Krista Halttunen, Ari Ahonen, Matti Ruotsala, Tomi Laamanen and Carola Puusteli.

