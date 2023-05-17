Carnival Venezia to Homeport at Port Canaveral in 2024

Carnival Venezia

[By: Carnival Cruise Line]

As Carnival Cruise Line prepares to debut its new ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ experiences on its latest addition to the fleet, Carnival Venezia, the cruise line is opening future sailings for the ship that include a series of departures from Port Canaveral, Fla. as the ship heads south for winter of 2024-25 like millions of other Northeasterners, before returning to New York in the spring of 2025.



“The sailings we’re opening today will allow us to share this new signature fun with more guests and bring another truly dynamic offering to one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Venezia’s seasonal operation in Port Canaveral will bring our deployment there to five vessels and give our valued Carnival guests another great option when sailing from Central Florida.”



Carnival Venezia will reposition from New York with a 12-Day Southern Caribbean Carnival Journeys Cruise that departs on Dec. 6, 2024 and visits St. Thomas; St. Croix; Aruba; Curacao and Grand Turk and arrives to Port Canaveral on Dec. 18, 2024. The ship will embark its first guests from Port Canaveral on the same day and depart for a four-day Bahamas cruise, visiting Nassau and Freeport, to kick off its winter series. It will then operate 15 seven-day cruises, rotating itineraries and visiting a variety of popular destinations, as well as sailing two special 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises. After its seasonal deployment in Florida, the ship will return to New York in the spring of 2025.



To see Carnival’s wide range of sailing options offered from Port Canaveral, click here.



The following itineraries are examples of the sailings now open for sale on Carnival Venezia from Port Canaveral:

Week-Long Sailings from Port Canaveral Seven-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise departs Dec. 22, 2024 and visits Grand Turk; San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas. Similar cruise itineraries are also available on five additional departure dates between February and April in 2025.

Seven-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise departs Jan. 5, 2025 and April 27, 2025 and visits Amber Cove; San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas.

Seven-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise departs Dec. 29, 2024 as well as Jan. 26, 2025 and March 23, 2025 and visits Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Seven-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs Feb. 9, 2025 and March 9, 2025 and visits Nassau, Bahamas; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Seven-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs April 6, 2025 and April 20, 2025 and visits Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Special Carnival Journeys Cruises from Port Canaveral

14-Day Southern Caribbean Cruise departs Jan. 12, 2025 and visits St. Thomas; Antigua; Dominica; Grenada; Barbados; St. Maarten; St. Kitts and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

14-Day Southern Caribbean Cruise departs Feb. 23, 2025 and visits Grand Turk; Aruba; Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The 5,000-guest Carnival Venezia will soon embark its first guests on a 15-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic sailing May 29, 2023 from Barcelona and arrive to her new home at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City. The ship’s first cruise from New York, a four-day cruise to Bermuda, is set for June 15, 2023. From its New York homeport through December 2024, the ship will operate 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Carnival Venezia is currently undergoing an enhancement project in Spain and will be the first ship to showcase ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style.’ It will debut a slate of fun concepts and experiences influenced by the ship’s Italian design, since it was originally built under Carnival’s sister brand, Costa Cruises, and boasts beautiful architectural features inspired by Venice, Italy that make the ship a unique addition to the Carnival fleet. Guests will find the same warm hospitality on Carnival Venezia that Carnival is known for fleetwide.

Guests will also find many Carnival mainstays they know and love on board, including Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint, the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef’s Table, along with Lido Marketplace, Seafood Shack and Pizzeria del Capitano, Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge. In addition, the ship will bring several new dining and beverage offerings into the fleet, including the new specialty restaurant, “Il Viaggio,” which promises a culinary journey with a menu curated to offer guests the best regional dishes and drinks from several regions of Italy. Guests can also expect the high-energy entertainment they know and love fleetwide on board Carnival Venezia, with several Playlist Production shows set to take the stage and special programming developed for children and families.

To see all sailings currently open for sale on Carnival Venezia, click here. For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.