Carnival Cruise Line Adds Fourth Ship to Galveston Sailings

Carnival Miracle

Today, Carnival Cruise Line announced it is expanding its offerings in Galveston, Tex., by bringing a fourth ship, Carnival Miracle, to the port that will offer Texas-sized sailings of nine-, 10-, 11- and 12 days beginning in the fall of 2024 through spring 2025. Reservations for these departures are now open for sale.

“We have always offered a great variety of cruises from Galveston, but by adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in Galveston and sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Galveston is one of our top homeports, and with the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests."

Carnival Miracle will reposition from San Francisco to Galveston on Oct. 1, 2024, and operate a spectacular Carnival Journeys voyage that visits Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; and a Panama Canal transit. Once in Galveston, Carnival Miracle will offer a series of 19 cruises beginning on Oct. 16, 2024. A sampling of some of the new itineraries now open for sale include:

Nine-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Sailing departs Oct. 16, 2024, with stops in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico10-Day Panama Canal Sailing departs Nov. 15, 2024, featuring stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal); and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

11-Day Exotic Caribbean Sailing departs on November 25, 2024, with visits to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahama

12-Day Carnival Journeys Southern Caribbean Sailing departs Jan. 26, 2025, and visits Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Aruba; Bonaire; Curacao; Cozumel. Mexico.

Full details on Carnival Miracle’s new sailings from Galveston can be found here

The 2,200-guest Carnival Miracle recently completed a dry dock where Carnival’s stunning new red, white, and blue livery was added to the ship’s hull. The livery is an homage to the patriotic colors that also represent Carnival, which proudly sails as America’s Cruise Line. Carnival Miracle features many signature venues guests know and love – from Guy’s Burger Joint to the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, and WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Carnival Miracle will further diversify Carnival’s deployment from Galveston, joining Carnival Breeze, which offers four- and five-day cruises; Carnival Dream, which sails mostly six- and eight-day cruises. And the new Excel-Class Carnival Jubilee features a rollercoaster, which arrives this December to begin week-long Western Caribbean sailings.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

