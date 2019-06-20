Cargill Global Partnership Fund Awards Funding to NAMEPA

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-20 17:01:36

The North American Marine Environmental Protection Association (NAMEPA) has received funding from Cargill’s Global Partnership Fund to implement an after-school enrichment program for learners in grades six to eight in under-served communities near the Teaneck, NJ area with a goal to educate and activate students to be “Marine Environment Protectors.”

The project will “Save Our Seas” by encouraging a generation to become responsible stewards of the marine environment through hands-on education programs and stewardship projects. NAMEPA’s Marine Environment Protectors program will increase ocean literacy among underrepresented youth, highlight workforce development in marine fields, allow for long-term scientific research, and create a framework for this project to expand across North America.

“Cargill believes in being strong community partners and actively supports valuable programs that protect and promote our planet,” explained Jan-Willem van den Dijssel, Cargill’s Americas Lead for Ocean Transportation based in Teaneck. “We are partnering with NAMEPA to help foster ocean literacy amongst students of today and steer them to become ocean ambassadors of tomorrow. This program supports this goal and will drive lasting positive change.”

NAMEPA Co-Founder/Executive Director Carleen Lyden-Walker commented, “NAMEPA is honored to name Cargill a 2019/2020 sponsor of NAMEPA through the funding of this exciting program! Cargill’s Global Partnership Fund provides opportunities for organizations such as NAMEPA to engage with local communities to be better overall stewards. This funding allows NAMEPA to continue our educational outreach toward the goal of activating communities to “Save Our Seas.” Marine Environment Protectors will provide hands-on educational programming by utilizing the natural environment, scientific instrumentation, and immersive classroom instruction.”

