Car Carrier Fuelled by LNG “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN” Delivered

From left: Setsuhiro Kurokawa, Executive Vice President, Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Gakuro Hosomi, Captain of “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN” Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman and Representative Director, Toyota Motor Corporation and his wife (Joined by Online) Ta By The Maritime Executive 03-23-2021 09:29:21

On March 12, the “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”, a car carrier fuelled by LNG (liquefied natural gas) that had been under construction at Tadotsu Shipyard Co., Ltd., part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, was delivered to “K” LINE.

She is a next-generation environmentally friendly vessel expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a greenhouse gas (GHG) by 25% to 30%(*1), emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% with the use of Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) in addition to the use of LNG fuel, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil. The launch of “K” LINE’s first LNG fuelled car carrier realizing transportation with a low environmental impact is an important milestone for achieving the targets set forth in the “K” LINE Environmental

Vision 2050(*2).

In addition, a remote naming ceremony was carried out on March 3, ahead of the vessel’s delivery. Four locations in Aichi, Kagawa, Okayama, and Tokyo were connected online, with attendees including Toyota Motor Corporation (head office: Toyota-city, Aichi; President and Representative Director: Akio Toyoda) Chairman and Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada and his wife, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Maritime Bureau Director-General Shinichiro Otsubo, Ministry of the Environment Chugoku-Shikoku Regional Environmental Office Director Kenji Kamita, Imabari Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. President Yukito Higaki and “K” LINE President and Representative Director Yukikazu Myochin. The vessel was named by adding the word “GREEN” evoking images of harmony with the planet and the environment to the traditional name of “CENTURY HIGHWAY” that has been used in four of “K” LINE’s car carriers in the past.

The vessel utilizes a variety of environmental measures and digital technologies to improve safety, environment, and quality that are important issues for “K” LINE.

